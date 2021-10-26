“Max Verstappen is stronger than his car” – Former Dutch racing driver on recent Max Verstappen’s triumph against Mercedes

Former Dutch racing driver Tom Coronel believes Max Verstappen is stronger than his car and that is why he won the USGP.

Even though the 24-year-old has now extended his lead in the Drivers’ Championship by 12 points, Coronel said, “I have lost something of it, but I still saw the Mercedes was still the faster car. Everyone is like ‘oh, so it’ll be fine.”

“Well, Max did fine because, in my opinion, Max was stronger than the car. There I see Mercedes still have a small advantage.”

Red Bull was amazed by its driver Max Verstappen’s performance after he won against Lewis Hamilton at the USGP.

And then there were five rounds to go… 1⃣ Max Verstappen – 287.5 pts

2⃣ Lewis Hamilton – 275.5 pts#USGP 🇺🇸 #F1 pic.twitter.com/c6MrgeDQt6 — Formula 1 (@F1) October 25, 2021

Max Verstappen surprises Red Bull with his performance

Verstappen pulled off a surprising result with an aggressive strategy at COTA. He ran long at the end of the race and held off Lewis Hamilton taking the victory by 1.333s.

Even Red Bull team boss Christian Horner admitted that he did not think that Verstappen could pull it off. Horner was worried that he would exhaust the tyre before the end of the race.

Red Bull’s advisor Helmut Marko said the team was shaking during the entire race, adding it was “unbelievable how Max preserved” his tyres.

This year’s F1 season has experienced a roller-coaster ride with the constant swing in momentum between Verstappen and Hamilton.

However, Coronel believes that the championship will only be decided on the final lap of the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

He said, “I will be there in Abu Dhabi and I am going there to celebrate and that is only for one reason. They [Hamilton and Verstappen] are both going all out, which makes it all very special.”

“That’s why this is just going to be a really cool year, just pay attention. It’s been a cool year, but it’s going to happen in the last race, the last lap, the last corner. We want to see that,” he further added.

