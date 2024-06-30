mobile app bar

Max Verstappen Joins Elite Club With Ayrton Senna and Michael Schumacher After Trailblazing Austrian GP Pole

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

Credits: Imago

Max Verstappen sent the crowd at the Red Bull Ring into raptures after securing his 40th F1 pole position at the 2024 Austrian GP. The Dutchman completely outclassed his competition as he took P1 from his closest competitor Lando Norris by a staggering margin of 0.404 seconds. Plus, the #1 driver’s final Q3 lap has also elevated him into an elite club reserved for some of F1’s biggest legends.

Today, Verstappen is touted as one of the fastest men on the grid over a single lap. And his blistering Austrian GP qualifying lap sees him grab his fifth-consecutive pole position at the Red Bull Ring. Only three other drivers have managed to secure five or more consecutive pole positions at a single venue.

Ayrton Senna leads that list with seven consecutive poles at Imola from 1985 to 1991. Lewis Hamilton has managed to bag pole at the Albert Park Street Circuit six times (2014-2019). Michael Schumacher has five pole positions in Barcelona (2000-2004) and Suzuka (1998-2002) respectively. Verstappen, accounting for the back-to-back races at Austria in 2021, has now bagged his fifth in 2024.

Coming into the weekend, the RB20’s prowess around the Red Bull Ring was brought into question multiple times. However, despite struggling during the lone Practice Session, the Dutchman has gone on to dominate the entire weekend so far. He took pole in the Sprint Shootout, won the Sprint race, and will start P1 for Sunday’s Grand Prix as well.

Given how Red Bull still holds a slight advantage in terms of race pace, Verstappen is the favorite to win his 62nd Grand Prix in Spielberg. If he does achieve that, he will come closer to breaking yet another record.

Max Verstappen could equal Mercedes’ Austrian GP record with a win tomorrow

As the name would suggest, the Red Bull Ring is home to the Milton-Keynes-based outfit. Yet, it is Mercedes who have won the Austrian GP the most number of times as a Constructor. However, Verstappen could change that statistic after this year’s Grand Prix.

The Silver Arrows have won the Austrian GP six times. Verstappen meanwhile, has emerged victorious at the Red Bull Ring on five previous occasions. If he can fend off a challenge from the likes of Norris and George Russell tomorrow, he could lift Red Bull as the joint-record winners of the race in Spielberg.

Verstappen has to keep his nose clean and stay ahead of the chasing pack after lap one. In that case, he will most likely be taking the chequered flag as a six-time winner of the Austrian GP.

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

