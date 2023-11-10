Max Verstappen Laments FIA Over “Too Much Politics” While GPDA Having No Power of Its Own

Despite coming away from Brazil with a win in both the Sprint as well as the main race, Max Verstappen doesn’t seem too happy with the FIA. As per a recent report by Total Motorsport, the Red Bull driver has claimed that the FIA has too much politics involved in their decision-making process.

Verstappen said, “Sometimes it has too many rules that they have to take into account. And too much politics as well to make a change or a decision”. These comments come after the governing body introduced some new rules to prevent the backing up of traffic in the pit lane like what happened at the Mexico City GP a few days back.

Verstappen also complained about the lack of influence the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association (GPDA) has in these matters. After stating the same, he also joked that the GPDA getting power over such matters is as likely to happen as him owning F1.

The FIA has been extremely erratic when it comes to making decisions regarding racing in the last two years or so. Inconsistent rulings regarding track limits and subsequent penalties have irked most of the drivers including Max Verstappen. The drivers believe that such rulings are damaging to F1’s image.

Sergio Perez has also backed up his teammate’s claims of getting the GPDA more involved in the decision-making processes of the sport. He explained that the drivers are the people who live the sport and therefore taking their input is of paramount importance.

Should the GPDA have a greater role in the FIA’s decision-making process?

The GPDA is a union body formed by the F1 drivers. Former F1 driver Alexander Wurz acts as the chairman of the association while it has three other directors: Legal consultant Anastasia Fowle, Former F1 driver Sebastian Vettel, and Mercedes star driver George Russell.

The GPDA mainly works for the interests of the drivers and to make sure that they have some sort of leverage when they need to make their voices heard. However, the association can only act as a consultant for the FIA and has no power to actually influence their decisions.

The biggest example of that came during the 2022 Saudi Arabian GP when the GPDA wanted F1 to stop racing in Jeddah following multiple missile strikes near the track. However, in the end, the race went on as usual, despite the risk to the safety of the drivers. This only proves how important it is for the GPDA to get a stake in the decision-making procedure of the FIA and F1.