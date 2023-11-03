Lewis Hamilton May Have Pulled Up in a Brazilian Football Team Get Up, but It Gets a Lot Deeper Than That

Last year, Lewis Hamilton was welcomed with open arms as an honorary citizen of Brazil, a country with which the British racing legend has a deep connection with. From having murals scattered across the city, to wrapping himself in the Brazilian flag on the top step of the podium in 2021, Ayrton Senna’s country soon became Hamilton’s.

Advertisement

It is his undying admiration for Ayrton Senna that forged this love for Brazil. As quoted by La Gazzetta dello Sport, “For me it’s always been a very special race… Since I was a child, as a football fan, I loved Brazil, at Fifa against my brother I always chose Brazil. But also for its beautiful culture and of course also for Senna, one of my heroes.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/LH44updates/status/1720446376310452514?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Ahead of the practice and qualifying rounds on Friday, the racing legend and fashion icon made an eye-catching entrance adorned in what appeared to be a simple Brazil-inspired ensemble, initially resembling the iconic garb of the Brazilian football confederation. However, upon closer inspection, it was revealed to be a throwback to the vintage tracksuit worn during Brazil’s momentous victory in the 1994 World Cup, a victory dedicated to the memory of Ayrton Senna.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CzJYqO_OfAS/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

In a touching display of homage, Hamilton’s tributes to the revered Brazilian icon continued to unfold. On Thursday, Hamilton made another unforgettable paddock appearance, once again honoring the local hero. The Mercedes man donned a custom-designed suit adorned with striking fluorescent greens and yellows, further embellished with a portrait of the three time champion proudly displayed on his back.

Lewis Hamilton invokes winning spirit with bold Brazilian GP claim

Not only does Hamilton drive through Interlagos with Senna’s spirit in him, but the track has always rewarded Mercedes. No one can forget Hamilton’s brilliant weekend in 2021, when the world threw everything against him, only for Hamilton to win in front of his people. In 2022, George Russell reaped the benefits of the chemistry between the Mercedes set up and the Brazilian track.

Advertisement

Thus, Hamilton has his eyes on the prize this weekend as well. Hoping to end his two- year drought in front of his home crowd, Hamilton made a determined statement. However, he also remains realistic. “I anticipate Red Bull will blitz it because their car is great. But if that is not the case, I will be ready to take the fight to them… I came away empty-handed last season. I don’t plan on that this year.”

Hamilton’s unwavering determination to win echoes the resilience and passion of his childhood hero. His fervant pursuit of victory not only symbolizes his personal quest for glory, but a heartfelt homage to the spirit of Senna his wishes to embody.