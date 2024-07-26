Max Verstappen Makes a Hilarious Argument for Why You Won’t See Him in F1 at 53

Max Verstappen started karting at the tender age of four before competing in professional karting at age 7. He made his F1 debut in an FP1 session in 2014, just three days after turning 17. The Dutchman has practically been racing all his life. Having teased his retirement multiple times, Verstappen comes out to reveal the reason why he won’t be racing at 53.

In a Red Bull video, Verstappen, Daniel Ricciardo, and Mark Webber were answering some F1 questions. They were asked who the oldest F1 driver to win a race was. They guessed multiple answers like Fangio, Farina, and Fittipaldi but none of them were right. The right answer was Luigi Fagioli, who won at 53.

Verstappen was shocked after hearing the fact that someone won at 53. Ricciardo asked Verstappen if he could imagine himself in F1 at that age. The Dutchman shrugged and replied, “I wouldn’t fit in the car man”.

It is an extremely hard workout for a driver to become fit. As they get older, it becomes even more challenging. It was possible in the earlier days when the cars were not cornering at the astronomical speeds of today. Now, the drivers need to be able to sustain extreme forces of more than 5Gs at speeds of 200 mph for multiple hours during the race.

Verstappen has hinted at retiring early from F1 several times. Fernando Alonso will turn 43 in a week. However, Verstappen doesn’t see himself racing as long as Alonso and claims that he’ll retire sooner, wanting to do other things.

The Dutchman wants to race at Le Mans and even help the sim racers make it onto the actual track. He already has a sim racing team called Red Line Racing. Also, Verstappen plans on riding his Harley with his belly on the tank.

Verstappen plans to ride his Harley after F1 retirement

Verstappen revealed how he’s a huge motorcycle fan and wants to ride a superbike. However, Red Bull wouldn’t allow him to do the same because of the risk involved in it. The 26-year-old was suggested to drive it slowly but that’s not the Verstappen style of doing things.

Nonetheless, a clip uploaded by Verstappen.com on Instagram shows the Red Bull driver and his GF Kelly Piquet being escorted by police motorcycles. The car driver asked Verstappen if he had ever driven his motorcycle.

Verstappen, who now lives in Monaco, said that the bike is still in the Netherlands. Piquet didn’t seem to have any clue about this bike. The Dutchman when asked about the bike said, “My Harley. I have a Harley”. His GF sarcastically questioned, “You have a Harley? For what?”.

Verstappen suggested the idea of putting it in the living room. Piquet wasn’t impressed with the idea as the Red Bull man improvised and added, “Maybe in a few years time I’ll have the time to ride it with my fat belly on the tank”. Piquet seemed to approve this idea suggesting how Verstappen can join the Hells Angels in Monaco.