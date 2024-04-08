“Mercedes Is Behind Us, It Doesn’t Feel That Attractive”: Fernando Alonso on Rumors With Mercedes

Fernando Alonso has not finished in the top three yet this season, but he appeared to be happy after his performance in Suzuka last weekend. Alonso finished P6, ahead of both Mercedes drivers – George Russell and Lewis Hamilton. Because of this, the Spaniard is not too open about a potential move to the Silver Arrows come 2025.

Advertisement

Alonso is without a contract in 2025, but at the age of 42, wants to embark on a new challenge or continue his existing one with Aston Martin, depending on several factors. One factor the Oviedo-born driver wants to consider is the team’s mechanical package and on that front, he feels Aston Martin is better than Mercedes.

After his sixth-place finish at the Japanese GP weekend, Alonso said to the media, “Mercedes is behind us, it doesn’t feel that attractive.” This was Alonso’s response to rumors linking him to a Mercedes transfer once the silly season begins. The 2-time world champion is one of the many drivers linked to a move to Mercedes.

Advertisement

Aston Martin provided him with a car capable of fighting for the podium places for the majority of 2023. That has not transpired in the current campaign, which is why Alonso is reportedly not happywith the Silverstone-based outfit. He wants to win races; at least get to his 33rd race win before hanging up his helmet.

For that, Alonso wants to join a team that can help him achieve that and Aston Martin doesn’t look like the ideal outfit. Per his recent comments, Mercedes seems to be out of the equation too,

Fernando Alonso’s potential destination

Just four rounds into the 2024 season, it is still too early to make final assessments on where each team stands. Aston Martin may bring in big upgrades that send their car towards the front of the grid. In that case, Alonso may end up signing an extension, if the team wants him there.

On the other hand, Mercedes want a replacement for their outgoing star Lewis Hamilton. Alonso’s experience could be a good short-term fix for the Brackley-based outfit. But Carlos Sainz’s recent heroics for Ferrari have made him a favorite for that seat.

Advertisement

Finally, Alonso is also linked to Red Bull, F1’s most dominant team at the moment. It will also be the #14 driver’s best shot at winning a race (and even a world title) in the near future. However, the Milton-Keynes-based outfit could choose to stick to their current pairing of Max Verstappen or Sergio Perez. Or, go after younger stars like Yuki Tsunoda and Liam Lawson.