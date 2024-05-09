Racing Since He Was 12, Max Verstappen Doesn’t Mind Losing Out to Lewis Hamilton to Enjoy Retirement

The longevity of drivers such as Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso has become a celebrated factor of F1. Both drivers have been at it for decades and show no signs of stopping anytime soon. However, Max Verstappen doesn’t want to follow in their footsteps, as he clarified while appearing on The Fast and The Curious podcast. Per the Dutchman, he wants to do other things and enjoy life while still in his prime and not when he is 50.

Speaking ahead of the Miami Grand Prix, Verstappen detailed how he had been racing internationally since he was 12. The 26-year-old always knew what his entire year looked like, with each week planned out to the T. Hence, the three-time world champion isn’t in favor of prolonging his career like Hamilton did.

“I do love racing a lot. I do love Formula 1 but I do think that at one point, for me, it’s enough.”, he said.

Furthermore, chasing a record eight world championships isn’t on Verstappen‘s bucket list. Having already won three world championships, the Dutch driver is happy with his achievements.

Verstappen never thought it was possible to be so successful in the sport. So, he has already exceeded his expectations. And now, all he is looking for is a bit more peace to spend more time with his friends and family.

Sim Racing would continue playing a crucial part in the life of Max Verstappen

Aside from F1, Max Verstappen spends a lot of his time doing sim racing. Not only does the Red Bull driver race himself, but he is also honing other drivers to be better in the realm. Hence, the venture is more than just a hobby for the #1 driver on the grid.

Owner of Team Redline, Verstappen often logs in for sim racing even a couple of hours before he has to race in real life. Hence, the Dutch driver believes it is more of a full-time thing and wants to dedicate more of his time to honing the sim racing world’s significance.

A man of simple taste otherwise, Verstappen doesn’t indulge in most other things. Leisure activities are also a rarity for the 26-year-old, who doesn’t watch much TV.

The most common thing for him to do on TV is watch other sports and nothing else. Rather than investing his time in regular television, the defending world champion prefers watching movies or series.