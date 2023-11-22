Max Verstappen May Have Thrown a Fit, but 1.3 Million People Watching Him Win Only Confirms Las Vegas GP Proved Everyone Wrong

Despite being touted as the most anticipated race in Formula 1, concerns lingered about the impact of the late start time on viewership for the Las Vegas GP. Unfortunately, there was a chance that the event was compromised, especially considering Max Verstappen’s criticism. However, post-race data from Forbes.com offer an intriguing twist that showcases the wisdom of FIA’s decision for late-night timing as it led to significant audience engagement.

The viewership on ESPN turned out to be higher than anticipated, making it one of the most-watched F1 races of the season, reaching as high as 1.3 million. Besides, the timing delay, which led to the race being broadcasted from 1-3 AM, secured Las Vegas GP a spot in the top three for the largest F1 viewership audience on cable.

Not only this, the remarkable race provided spectators with an unparalleled experience, and their fervent encouragement propelled the event to rank as the sixth most significant event on the ESPN platform for the 2023 season. Moreover, stats from ESPNF1 also show that the race in Sin City was the most viewed F1 event since the 1.76 million viewers of the Canadian Grand Prix on ABC in June.

As a whole, the race in Las Vegas became the most watched race on TV after 11 PM, a record that spanned both Saturday night and the overnight hours. The race clearly appealed to the younger audience, specifically in the crucial 18-49 demographic, amassing an average of 668,000 viewers. Surprisingly, the race peaked in viewing at 1.5 million between 1:15 and 1:30 am, right after the thrilling start in which Max Verstappen shoved Charles Leclerc wide at turn 1.

Was the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix impressive overall?

The Las Vegas GP faced criticism for its scheduling during the weekend, particularly due to the race being set at Saturday’s midnight. Despite this unique framing of the event, the FIA extensively prepared for this Sin City GP, aiming for a grand spectacle. However, discussions still persisted on striking the balance between entertainment and the sport, coming massively from Red Bull star Max Verstappen. Nevertheless, with the event proving successful, evident from the statistics, the FIA can affirm that their efforts have yielded positive results.

Following a false start on Thursday, F1 made a triumphant return to Las Vegas, surpassing expectations both on and off the track. The overall event underscored that the new Vegas track lives up to the glitz and glamour associated with the city. However, amidst the excitement, notable incidents like Lando Norris’s first-corner crash, leading to his race retirement, and Carlos Sainz’s 10-place grid penalty for stepping on a valve added depth to the track’s intricacies.

Additionally, the FIA’s mishandling of communication issues and tone in dealing with fans remained a noteworthy aspect of the event. It is because the exorbitant price of Las Vegas GP’s tickets had made it unaffordable for the average family to watch the thrilling event. Taking this into account in order to improve accessibility and encourage greater fan involvement, it is recommended that the FIA reconsider its pricing approach.

Although the race itself was exciting, there were safety worries due to the poor grip levels on the course, which were fortunately prevented this time. Also, the timing of the event ran counter to the plans of the governing body, a factor that the FIA will undoubtedly take into account going forward.