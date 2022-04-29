“This ain’t inspired by a fighter jet, this is inspired by Pythagoras!”- F1 Twitter laughs at the design of new Formula-E gen 3 cars

Formula E recently revealed the design of their new gen 3 cars, and it’s safe to say that F1 Twitter didn’t think too highly of it.

The design of a vehicle in motorsport changes radically every few years. This year, we saw a radical change in the design of Formula 1 cars. They were revealed in a promotional event in July 2021, ahead of the British GP.

F1 altered the aerodynamic regulations massively, leading to a different looking car. The design however, was met with positive responses in majority. The same however cannot be said about Formula E.

Welcome to Gen3. The fastest, lightest, most powerful and efficient electric race car ever built.#ChangeAccelerated — ABB FIA Formula E World Championship (@FIAFormulaE) April 28, 2022

During the launch, FIA Formula E Technical Manager and Gen3 project leader Alessandra Ciliberti explained what drove them towards making these changes.

“We expect the car to be much more enjoyable for the drivers while offering a new challenge,” she said. “It’s designed to be optimized for wheel-to-wheel street racing. It’s smaller and lighter with a shorter wheelbase. And narrower track compared to Gen2.”

“The car is visually disruptive and that fits the brief we’ve worked to. We were asked by the promoter to design something striking that goes beyond conventions in all areas,” Ciliberti added.

F1 Twitter’s reaction to the Gen 3 Formula E car

Formula E hasn’t become as popular as other forms of racing so far. However, if we are to believe the FIA and organizers, it is definitely on the right track.

For the gen 3 cars on the other hand, they’re not off to a nice start (visually speaking). We haven’t seem them on track as of yet, so we don’t know how good the racing will be. Nevertheless, the triangular based design of the car seems off-putting to many racing fans.

Formula E genuinely went from the most beautiful car in motorsports to a triangle with wheels pic.twitter.com/OKDwyFx8zl — John Warren (@formulajohn_) April 28, 2022

this aint inspired by a fighter jet, this is inspired by pythagoras — John Warren (@formulajohn_) April 28, 2022

The 2022 Formula E season continues with the Monaco E-Prix, which will take place on the 30th of April.

