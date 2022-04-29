F1

“This ain’t inspired by a fighter jet, this is inspired by Pythagoras!”- F1 Twitter laughs at the design of new Formula-E gen 3 cars

"This ain't inspired by a fighter jet, this is inspired by Pythagoras!"- F1 Twitter laughs at the design of new Formula-E gen 3 cars
Somin Bhattacharjee

Hailing from the sports loving city of Kolkata, the same has played a huge role in my life both on and off the field. Aspiring to work in this industry for the rest of my life.

Previous Article
"One game I wouldn't be wishing well for Mayank": KL Rahul gives funny reply on playing vs Punjab Kings captain Mayank Agarwal in 2022 IPL
Next Article
“Magic Johnson, Wilt Chamberlain, and Bill Russell are my top 3 greatest of all time”: When Gary Payton discussed snubbing Michael Jordan from ‘GOAT’ list
F1 Latest News
"Red Bull may have very well saved his F1 career"- Yuki Tsunoda explains why he stopped shouting on his radio messages while driving
“Red Bull may have very well saved his F1 career”- Yuki Tsunoda explains why he stopped shouting on his radio messages while driving

Yuki Tsunoda’s radio outbursts became an infamous norm during a race in 2021, something the…