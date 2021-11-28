“In few weeks more sponsors have called than in the last 25 years”– Alfa Romeo boss states the colossal commercial appeal Guanyu Zhou is bringing to his team

Alfa Romeo boss Frederic Vasseur makes economic sense of Guanyu Zhou arrival to Alfa Romeo in place of Antonio Giovinazzi.

Alfa Romeo has been a team that has been competing against the teams at the bottom of the pit for a while now. The funds are always a problem, and they majorly rely on Ferrari, who often use them as their junior team.

But the Swiss team is now aiming to elevate their status on the grid. Firstly by cutting the services of Kimi Raikkonen and Ferrari academy graduate Antonio Giovinazzi, they have hired Valtteri Bottas and F2 sensation Guanyu Zhou.

The appointment of Zhou has brought them immense criticism. However, Frederic Vasseur explaining the factors behind the selection of Zhou reveals that its essential for his team’s ambitions.

Guanyu Zhou is bringing a lifetime opportunity

The 2022 regulations and the budget cap are good for the lower rung teams to compete with the big guns. And Vasseur discloses that they have seen a massive sponsorship boost after hiring the Chinese race driver. It can allow them to reach the budget cap mark.

“No, I don’t want to give any numbers either,” said Vasseur to Motorsport-magazin, translated by Google. Don’t try to get anything out of me that way (laughs). But it is certain that it will be a support. And it’s not what Zhou brings. But I think there is a lot of hustle and bustle. I think it’s a huge opportunity for the company!”

“Because in the past few weeks more sponsors have called than in the last 25 years. For the company, for all sponsors – including the current sponsors – it is also a great opportunity and we will go in that direction.”

“There is some confusion about where the budget is coming from. But I think this is a great opportunity for us, for the company and also for the other teams or Formula 1 in general.”

“For me, this could work when Zhou performs on the track. And it’s always about balance. Check out what he’s doing in Formula 2 now. I am convinced that he can do that in Formula 1 as well.”

