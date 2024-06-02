Max Verstappen Meets His Namesake – Who Is Also a Grand Prix Winner!

Three-time F1 world champion Max Verstappen is a fan of many competitive sports. However, what his fans probably won’t know is that the Dutchman is also a keen follower of the art of Equestrian mastery.

The Longines Global Champions Tour (LGCT) is one of the most prestigious show-jumping series in the world. And just like Formula 1, the LGCT is a world championship that features 15 rounds all over the globe.

For the Grand Prix of Ramatuelle/St Tropez, German equestrian Max Kuhner mesmerized the fans in attendance as he grabbed the win. As it turns out, Verstappen was also in attendance as the two Grand Prix winners and namesakes came face to face.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Longines Global Champions Tour (@longinesglobalchampionstour)

Verstappen’s outing at the LGCT Grand Prix was not a sponsor obligation. Rather, it seemed like a good day of distraction before the Canadian GP next weekend. Red Bull have struggled for performance during the last few races, and Montreal could be more of the same.

Red Bull pin their hopes on Max Verstappen factor to salvage their 2024 season

The last three races have exposed the RB20 and the limitations that the ground-effects Red Bull cars have had. Built to run precariously low, the RB20 is not as compliant as the team would like it to be over bumps and kerbs.

Max Verstappen faced the brunt of it at the 2024 Monaco GP. Writing his weekend off from Friday itself, he was not able to even break into the top five during both the Qualifying and the main Grand Prix.

Helmut Marko on Max Verstappen’s Imola win”Thank God we have the Max factor, which made the difference and won the race for us” “Max was under huge pressure with the black and white flag for track limits from halfway through the race. It was yet another masterpiece from Max to… pic.twitter.com/4kCwhwmkRM — Marc | Formula 1 (@433_marc) May 21, 2024

Team advisor Helmut Marko has predicted their issues will crop up again in Canada and certain other tracks on the calendar. However, the Austrian is confident that where the RB20 finds itself lacking, Verstappen could make the difference.

Marko was quoted as saying, “On circuits where we will not be very competitive, we can always count on the Verstappen factor. He is currently in top form and he can make the difference.”