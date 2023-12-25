Max Verstappen Takes His ‘Potential’ Father-in-Law’s Vintage Car to Karting Track and Records Victory

Max Verstappen is currently spending his off-season in Brazil, driving his potential father-in-law’s vintage car to a karting track to race with the Piquet family. Verstappen has been in a relationship with Brazilian model Kelly Piquet since 2020. Recently, the Red Bull driver also revealed that he wants to get married to Piquet, daughter of three-time F1 world champion Nelson Piquet.

He started the race from the last row and, in typical Verstappen fashion, overtook everyone with ease to win the race comfortably. In fact, Globo reports that Verstappen was already in the lead by the time the first lap ended, and his maneuver nearly led to him running over the person who was filming the race!

Verstappen drove to the track in Nelson Piquet’s personalized Kombi. It travels at 200 mph and has an Audi engine with 2o valves and 470 horsepower. In addition to that, it also has a five-speed ZF transmission.

The 26-year-old, who is dominating the world of F1, also seems to be dominating his relatives in the off-season. He was not the only racing driver present in the race, as there were other Piquet family members who were also professional racers.

Who did Max Verstappen defeat to win the kart race?

Verstappen seemingly dominated the kart race in Brasilia, but he wasn’t exactly the fastest driver there. That honor belonged to another member of the family, Rodrigo Piquet, who was on the news before for defending Nelson Piquet’s racist remarks on Lewis Hamilton.

NASCAR driver Daniel Suarez was also present in the race. He is the fiancé of Julia Piquet, who is Kelly’s sister.

Verstappen, who is arguably the biggest star in all of motorsports at the moment, did not let go of his sharpness, even during the holiday season. The Dutchman won the race, clocking a best lap time of 1:05.946 seconds.

Soon, however, Verstappen will suit up for Red Bull Racing once again when preparations for the 2024 season begin. He won 19 races in 2023, and with Red Bull expected to be the best team on the grid once again next year, Verstappen will be hoping for more of the same.