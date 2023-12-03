“Been Talking to Fernando Alonso” – Max Verstappen Reveals His Le Mans Dream Team

Three-time F1 champion Max Verstappen has harbored a long-standing desire to explore other racing ventures away from F1. Interestingly, while not burning rubber on the track, the Dutchman often satisfies his racing cravings through online competitions showcased on his Twitch channel. Considering this, at the Honda Thanks Day event, the spotlight shifted to Verstappen yet again as he revealed his dream Le Mans team.

In a recent Reddit conversation centered around motorsports, Max Verstappen spoke about his idea team. Amidst discussions with fellow enthusiasts, he revealed his eagerness for a potential partnership with Fernando Alonso. Interestingly, the conversations fueled Verstappen’s enthusiasm, indicating the exciting possibility of a formidable partnership.

During the conversation, the Dutchman said, “I’ve been talking to Fernando about it. He said he’d only want to do it with me again. So I thought, well, that would be really cool.”

Apparently, Alonso was reported to have indicated earlier in the season that he is willing to work with Verstappen at Le Mans. Alonso underlined in an interview with Racing News 365 that he would jump at the chance to compete with Verstappen in the famous endurance race in the future.

However, despite the expressed interest of both drivers in teaming up, Verstappen underscores a potential challenge. He highlights the weight difference between himself and Alonso which could affect the optimal balance for their collaboration. Considering this the Dutchman said, ” I’m quite a heavy driver, so I need to find Light teammate. Fernando is quite light so it would be quite good. But then we need to find another one so I need to have a look around.”

Why did Fernando Alonso choose to be Max Verstappen’ s partner?

In 2018,, Alonso decided to hang up his racing helmet and bid farewell to F1. He subsequently ventured into Le Mans, clinching championships in 2018 and 2019 with Toyota alongside Kazuki Nakajima and Sebastien Buemi.

Nevertheless, following a two-year hiatus from top-tier motorsports, Alonso returned with Alpine in 2021. Since then, the landscape has undergone a significant transformation, and the 42-year-old is currently enjoying his time racing with Aston Martin.

Interestingly, despite his ongoing achievements with Aston Martin, he hasn’t ruled out the possibility of returning to Le Mans, particularly if he teams up with Verstappen. In a Racing News 365 interview, the 42-year-old said,” In the future, for sure, if there is any opportunity [to race at Le Mans with Verstappen]. I would love to do Le Mans if I do Le Mans once again with Max.”

Remarkably, Alonso also revealed the reason behind his desire to collaborate with the three-time Formula One champion. He said, ” You know that [when] you pass the car [to your teammates] when you go to rest [you are passing it to] the best [drivers], so your car is in the best hands. That would be an honor.”