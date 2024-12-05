Max Verstappen on Toto Wolff Crashing Russell’s Media Session: “I Don’t Need That, I Can Handle Myself”

Since the 2024 Qatar GP, a war of words has ensued between the Mercedes and Red Bull camps. After George Russell’s lobbying got Max Verstappen a one-place grid drop for the Qatar Grand Prix at the Lusail International Circuit, tensions have been rising in the paddock with neither of the duo backing down from taking a swipe at the other.

On the eve of the season finale in Abu Dhabi, George Russell’s media session became a talking point in the paddock. At one time, his team boss Toto Wolff joined in to overlook the proceedings. When Max Verstappen was informed about this, he took an aimed jab at the duo.

Dutch Formula 1 reporter Ronald Vording took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to relay what Verstappen had said. He wrote, “It was quite busy at George Russell’s media session today, where Toto Wollf suddenly joined in. Max Verstappen reacts to that in the Dutch session with a laugh: “I don’t need that. I can handle myself just fine”.”

This newly-found rivalry began because of the incidents that transpired last weekend. Firstly, Verstappen felt that he was unfairly punished in Qualifying, resulting in a grid drop only because Russell lobbied for it.

Thereafter, the Dutchman said he had lost all respect for the Mercedes driver. Russell responded sharply by accusing the Red Bull driver of being a bully and threatening him with consequences in the race.

Russell was quoted by many media outlets as saying that Verstappen threatened to put him in the wall during the Grand Prix last Sunday. Now, Verstappen has come out with another sharp criticism of the Briton.

ESPN quoted the four-time world champion as saying, “That’s not true; I didn’t say it like that. He’s exaggerating again. George is a backstabber. The way he brings up all this nonsense — he’s just a loser.”