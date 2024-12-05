mobile app bar

“Max Was Surprised”: Guenther Steiner Decodes Why Verstappen Was Offended by George Russell in Qatar

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

Max Verstappen’s aggressive persona on the track has become common knowledge within the F1 paddock. It has taken a back seat in the last few years amid his dominance. But last weekend at the Qatar GP, fans saw a return of the same, as the four-time world champion publicly lashed out at George Russell after receiving a one-place grid drop for the Grand Prix.

Verstappen was penalized for driving unnecessarily slowly and impeding the Mercedes driver. While many thought that the #1 driver had overreacted — saying he’s lost all respect for Russell — Guenther Steiner believes that Verstappen‘s frustrations are understandable.

On the Red Flags podcast, the former Haas F1 team boss said that generally, when summoned to the stewards, the drivers don’t speak much, rather, it is the team managers that argue the matter at hand. Russell’s lobbying for his penalty thus, caught the Dutchman by surprise.

“That’s why I think Max [Verstappen] was surprised and upset. Because that’s what the drivers normally don’t do. They are not going in there to have another driver over because then they are out on the track together,” he explained.

Russell’s participation in the stewards’ room proved consequential for the Red Bull driver. Russell was promoted to pole and Verstappen started right behind him. However, on the very first lap and at the first corner, Verstappen took the lead back and never looked back — bagging his ninth win of the season.

Verstappen-Russell feud to continue at Abu Dhabi

This back-and-forth between Verstappen and Russell has not ended since the Qatar GP weekend. It has now spilled over into the season finale happening at the Yas Marina Circuit this weekend.

According to ESPN’s Nate Saunders, Russell has accused the Dutchman of being a bully. Moreover, as it turns out, Verstappen had threatened the Mercedes driver that he would put his “head in the wall,” as per Russell.

Even the respective team principals have now been dragged into this dispute. After Christian Horner blamed Russell’s involvement in Verstappen’s penalty, Toto Wolff slammed the 51-year-old by dubbing him a “yapping little terrier,” as per The Race.

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

