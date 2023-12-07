Max Verstappen Once Again Grumpy About Red Bull Money Going Somewhere Else

Max Verstappen is not a happy man about the immense super license fees the FIA has imposed on all drivers. The Red Bull driver once again questioned the staggering cost of license renewal.

Advertisement

As per the structure of the super license fee, the base fee is $11,202 [€10,400]. This value is then added to the additional $2260 [2100] per point a driver scored in their previous season. Even though per point seems very little, when all accumulated together, it comes out as an insane total.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/SauberF1NewsAcc/status/1729920840924287182?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Verstappen had a mega season in 2023 as he registered 19 wins in 22 races. As a result, he ended up scoring a massive 575 points. When put into perspective, Verstappen would have to pay a staggering $1,311,848 [€1,217,900] only to race in 2024.

However, luckily for him, Red Bull would pay all the money for him as per norms. As compared to Verstappen’s fees, Logan Sargeant would have to pay the least for his license renewal, which is $13,464 [€12,500].

Not the first time Max Verstappen questioned this fee structure

Max Verstappen has repeatedly protested against the insane fee levied by the FIA for license renewal. This is something he questioned last year as well when he registered 15 wins and 454 points.

Red Bull had to pay around $1,030,000 million only to renew the Dutchman’s license for the 2023 season. This made Verstappen call out the system and note it as “absurd.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/F1/status/1610961848135987201?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Furthermore, he also added that the amount set by the FIA is insanely high compared to other sports. Notably, this amount will further increase given the number of races has increased, and six sprints also give out significant points.

Nevertheless, Verstappen believes that the rule needs to be changed. In a recent conversation with Viaplay as per Racingnews365, he said, “I do think there should be some normal ratio in that. But you know, things like that get written down, and I don’t think anybody expected that there would end up being that many points scored.”