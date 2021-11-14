“There is not a lot of action on the track”: Sergio Perez says that he does not enjoy taking part in Formula 1 Sprint Races

Sergio Perez feels that Sprint Races in F1 are not fun because most drivers don’t want to take any unnecessary risks.

Red Bull had a forgettable Sprint qualifying in Sao Paolo on Saturday. Max Verstappen finished 2nd after starting the race on pole. Perez, on the other hand, dropped down to 4th after starting P3. Neither of them thinks this will affect them very much, but the two drivers are not very big fans of this format.

Earlier this year, Verstappen said that he is a traditionalist and does not want Sprint to become a common thing in the sport. After yesterday’s session, Perez also expressed his dislike towards racing in these races.

Max Verstappen takes P1 in the first ever #F1Sprint! 🏁 He took the lead from Lewis Hamilton at lights out and never looked back!#BritishGP 🇬🇧 #F1 pic.twitter.com/BtXqDG8I7v — Formula 1 (@F1) July 17, 2021

“I don’t think they’re great fun,” Perez said. “I think they’re mainly done for the fans, so if they enjoy them, then good. But I don’t particularly enjoy them.

“I feel there is not a lot of action. There is not a lot of overtaking. It doesn’t change as much—the things going into tomorrow’s race, which is the main one.

No one likes taking risks in the Sprint Races, says Sergio Perez

The Mexican driver lost his place to Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz in yesterday’s race. Sainz, who started on the soft tires, got a better start to get ahead of Checo. For the remaining 23 laps, the Red Bull came close but did not manage to overtake Sainz.

LAP 6/24 Sergio Perez is piling the pressure on Carlos Sainz for P3 😅#BrazilGP 🇧🇷 #F1Sprint pic.twitter.com/D4czdr0noL — Formula 1 (@F1) November 13, 2021

There were times when it looked like Perez might lunge into turn 1 and get his spot back. But the 31-year-old said that the risk was not worth it.

“You cannot take too many risks because you can be heavily affected trying to pass people. It’s not like the actual race. “You hardly gain anything, but you can lose a lot,” he said.

“Obviously I can be a bit more aggressive, take more risk,” Perez said. “I really hope I can overtake Carlos and go with the leaders.”

Perez and Red Bull will be hoping for a strong weekend from the team. The Milton-Keynes team are just 2 points behind rivals Mercedes in the Constructor’s standings.