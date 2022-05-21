F1

“Kimi Raikkonen does not answer stupid questions”- Back when the Iceman ignored a reporter’s question on his Championship dreams

"Kimi Raikkonen does not answer stupid questions"- Back when the Iceman ignored a reporter's question on his Championship dreams
Somin Bhattacharjee

Hailing from the sports loving city of Kolkata, the same has played a huge role in my life both on and off the field. Aspiring to work in this industry for the rest of my life.

Previous Article
‘Dennis Rodman got fined $200,000 for headbutting the referee’: When Phil Jackson laughed in disbelief as the Chicago Bulls star got ejected
Next Article
"Ferrari were amazing on long runs today pal"– F1 Twitter laughs on Lewis Hamilton as he believes Mercedes can compete against Ferrari on Sunday
F1 Latest News
"Ferrari were amazing on long runs today pal"– F1 Twitter laughs on Lewis Hamilton as he believes Mercedes can compete against Ferrari on Sunday
“Ferrari were amazing on long runs today pal”– F1 Twitter laughs on Lewis Hamilton as he believes Mercedes can compete against Ferrari on Sunday

F1 Twitter laughs at  Lewis Hamilton claiming that Mercedes can compete against Ferrari during the…