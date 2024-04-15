Max Verstappen Once Pointed Out Formula E’s Big Blunder and Why He Would Never Join That Series

The last two years have seen Max Verstappen completely dominate the world of F1. This dominance has often given way to people thinking Verstappen might have grown bored of the sport. As such, there might be chances of the Dutchman making the jump to another discipline of motorsports just to keep things interesting for himself. A reporter once asked Verstappen if he would ever drive in Formula E. In response, the Dutchman pointed out one major flaw in the venture that will keep him away from Formula E forever.

Before Verstappen detailed his reason for not wanting to drive in FE, he appreciated its drivers. He claimed that several big talents were also a part of F1, including some of his close friends. He kept a close eye on the series too, but would never drive in it.

“It’s not a category where I would like to drive in myself in the future,” said the Dutchman. “It was very cool to see the track in the city. But at the same time, there was a proper jump on the track, so I don’t know who signed it off. He must have been drunk.”

Verstappen might be irked at the idea of driving in Formula E, but the Dutchman isn’t against the idea of delving into other ventures. Over the years, he has spoken about wanting to experience other forms of motorsports while still in his prime. Given the same, it shouldn’t be too long before the three-time F1 world champion makes the jump elsewhere.

Max Verstappen wants to experience racing away from F1

Having won three F1 championships, Verstappen has little left to accomplish in the sport. He isn’t chasing Lewis Hamilton’s win record, so he could explore other ventures before calling it quits in the world of racing.

Verstappen’s interest in motorsports is diverse. He has shown inclination towards series such as Moto GP and Super GT, and the idea of driving a Super Formula car also intrigues the 26-year-old.

However, the appeal of the 24 Hours of Le Mans seems to attract Verstappen the most. Perhaps, the allure has something to do with Jos Verstappen’s participation and achievements in the discipline. Verstappen Sr. raced in the LMP2 series of Le Mans and even won the title in his class in 2008. Having watched his father race in Le Mans, Verstappen, too, wants to make it big in the iconic series.

Notably, Formula E isn’t the only form of motorsports Verstappen would stay away from. He also once revealed that he wouldn’t want to take part in the IndyCar series despite having a lot of respect for what they do.