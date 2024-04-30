Jos Verstappen Doesn’t Rule Out Max Verstappen Joining Mercedes Amidst Changing Times

Red Bull’s internal turmoil since the beginning of the 2024 season has given rise to rumors of Max Verstappen being linked to a Mercedes move. Toto Wolff has been keen on securing the Dutchman’s services and per Verstappen’s father Jos, a move to the Brackley-based outfit has not been ruled out.

Verstappen is driving for Red Bull, F1’s most dominant team. Having won three back-to-back World Titles, leaving Milton-Keynes and moving away seems like an unfathomable thought on paper. But Verstappen craves stability, something Red Bull lacks at the moment.

Per Formule1.nl, Jos Verstappen said,

“I think everyone wants him, but I think Max is in a good place at the moment. He has a fast car, but we also have to look further to 2026, so we are letting everything happen at the moment.”

Jos Verstappen didn’t give a clear indication that his son is considering a Mercedes move. However, what he did was keep all doors open. First reports of the 26-year-old wanting an exit from Red Bull emerged after the Bahrain GP, where Christian Horner and his father were part of a heated discussion regarding the team’s future.

Later, Jos was spotted chatting Mercedes Team Principal Wolff up in the paddock. This further strengthened the links between Verstappen and the Brackley-based outfit.

The former F1 driver keeps the thought of the 2026 engine regulation changes in his head while discussing his son’s future. Since Mercedes dealt with 2014’s changes well, they are expected to make a jump once again in two years.

Jos Verstappen has added spice to rumors of his son Max wanting to leave Red Bull. However, the three-time World Champion himself has often hinted at being discontent with the situation at his team.

Max Verstappen may force an exit from Red Bull amid torrid times

Amid speculations of an exit, Verstappen revealed that only a “peaceful environment” within Red Bull can make him stay. Having said that, recent developments at the Milton-Keynes-based team don’t paint a rosy picture back at their factory.

Unhappy with how Red Bull dealt with the Christian Horner Saga, BBC reported that Adrian Newey has expressed his desire to leave the team. One of the most decorated engineers of all time leaving Red Bull could start a domino effect that will see several key figures depart.

Wolff, who sensed this internal conflict within the Red Bull camp has made the best out of the opportunity so far. He has taken to the media to get a rise out of the situation and also goad Verstappen into making a switch.