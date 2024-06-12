Max Verstappen Pays Special Tribute to Orange Army With $194 Helmet

After a hard-fought win in Canada, Max Verstappen is ready for another leg of European races. The fixtures in Spain, Austria, and Great Britain will make up the thrilling triple-header. However, the Dutchman is ready to take the challenge on thanks to the never-ending support of his Orange Army.

Verstappen has paid them a special tribute, realizing how crucial their presence at the upcoming fixtures will be. That tribute comes in the form of a helmet that sports an all-orange color scheme. Underneath the glossy sheen lie some snapshots of the jam-packed stands with his fans cheering him on.

Revealing the design through an Instagram post, Verstappen said, “This helmet definitely means a lot to me. There are a few special races in Europe with a lot of orange fans, that’s where I’ll definitely be wearing this one. It’s a tribute to all the fan support that I get.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Max Verstappen (@maxverstappen1)

What is heartening to see is that Verstappen is not the only one who can have this special helmet. The helmet is available for purchase in two scale sizes- 1:2 and 1:4. Verstappen.com is offering the 1:2 scale helmet for €179.95 ($194). The 1:4 size is available for as low as €79.95 ($87).

Apart from the scale helmet, the “Orange Lion Collection” also has the driver’s cap, hoodies, and t-shirts available on the online store. The merchandise ranges from €38.36 ($42) to €79.95 ($87).

The real test for Max Verstappen begins

Double-headers in F1 are always a tiring affair for F1 drivers and teams alike. Triple-headers, on the other hand, are a different challenge altogether. Verstappen, however, is looking forward to it. That is because all three of these races play to Red Bull’s strengths.

Verstappen suffered a heavy defeat at the Monaco GP, finishing a lowly P5. Surprisingly, instead of vowing to come back stronger, the reigning champion ruled out a win in Canada. That was because of the bumpy nature of the track which makes it difficult for Red Bull’s RB20 to stay stable at.

He admitted that the Austrian team’s real test will start with the race in Barcelona where the track is smooth. While Verstappen surpassed his own expectations to register the win in Canada, he’d be confident of building his lead further in Spain.

Ferrari, meanwhile, looks like a wounded lion who is ready to pounce on the next opportunity that comes their way. Given that it is Carlos Sainz’s home race, the Spaniard will give it his all to defeat the Dutchman.