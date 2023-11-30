Video of Valtteri Bottas Galloping Around Butt-Naked Has Fans Both Stunned and Traumatized
Naman Gopal Srivastava
|Published November 30, 2023
Valtteri Bottas has taken celebrating ‘Movember’ to a whole new level with a unique approach to charity fundraising. The Alfa Romeo driver will feature in a series of nude photos, showcasing his buttocks on a special calendar. Ripkytchen, the company responsible for the calendar, will contribute $8 from each sale to the Movember charity.
The charity is known across the planet for supporting men’s health issues such as prostate cancer. The goal of the calendar company is to raise €100,000 (almost $110,000) for the charity. This isn’t the first time the Finnish driver has done such an act, as nearly a year ago, Bottas posted another bare-bottomed photo of himself swimming in a stream.
The photo broke the internet and gained immense popularity. Bottas decided to have a poster made of the photo and sold it for €50,000 ($55,000), and all the proceeds went to charity. Credit also goes to Bottas’ girlfriend, Tiffany Cromwell, who shared behind-the-scenes images of the entire shoot on her social media account on Instagram.
Fans torn over how to react to the Valtteri Bottas calendar
With Cromwell deciding to share the clippings from the ‘BottAss’ calendar, fans quickly gathered to have their say on one of the most interesting happenings away from the F1 tracks. While some thoroughly enjoyed the scenes, others had a different take on the matter.
Some fans have had enough of the nine-time Grand Prix winner’s buttocks on their social media timeline.
Here’s some more of the mixed reviews Bottas garnered for his daring attempt aimed at increasing the charity’s revenue.
While many might consider the photo shoot to be distasteful, the significance behind the cause is very high. Through his latest endeavor, the Alfa Romeo driver is raising funds for a cause that often not many talk about. As such, the mustachioed driver is leading the conversation for an important cause.
