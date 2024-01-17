VIP Section Romance: Lewis Hamilton Wanted To Make a Friend in 2007, but Fell in Love With Nicole Scherzinger in the Process

Lewis Hamilton has exerted a notable influence on pop culture, not only because of his fashion sense but also through his high-profile relationship with Nicole Scherzinger back in 2007. While it’s widely known that these two stars were in a relationship for about eight years, have you ever come across how they initially crossed paths? Interestingly Grammy award winner ill. i.am has unveiled the details of this specific moment.

During a special interview with F1 briefings, will.i.am, also recognized as Williams James Adams, unveiled the story of how Lewis Hamilton encountered both him and Nicole Scherzinger in a VIP room. The artist detailed that a common friend named Tobey organized an after-party when both the singers were doing the MTV Music Awards.

Following Toby’s introduction of the up-and-coming F1 star to the two singers, Williams facilitated the introduction between Hamilton and Scherzinger. Nevertheless, Williams pointed out that it was only a few years later when the two became a couple, that he genuinely developed a friendship with Lewis Hamilton. The rapper elaborated, ” Through Nicole, I became friends with Lewis after introducing those two together.”

However, delving into more details, Adams recounted the entire episode. When meeting Hamilton, the rapper posed the question, “Are there Black F1 racers?” In response, Will learned from their mutual friend that Hamilton is an outstanding driver and is poised to secure championships and will definitely bring a notable transformation in the world of racing.

Certainly, from 2007 onward, Hamilton has been a groundbreaking figure for black racing drivers. He stands as the sole black driver to achieve such significant accomplishments in the sport. As of now, Hamilton has secured 103 Grand Prix victories and holds an impressive record of 7 world titles.

What prompted Lewis Hamilton and Nico Scherzinger’s romance to end?

Lewis Hamilton and Nicole were involved in an on-and-off relationship for seven years after their initial meeting in 2007. However, their long-distance relationship came to a halt in 2015, leading to their eventual separation. Despite numerous initial speculations about the reasons behind their breakup, Lewis Hamilton finally addressed the truth in 2019.

When discussing it, Hamilton said, “ I think it’s probably similar to most sportsmen and women really. It may be slightly different in that we are travelling as much as we are, and you are just away for crazy amounts of time, so that’s probably an additional weight load that makes it really tough to hold down a good relationship.”

In essence, Hamilton mentioned that grappling with challenges in their romantic life is a common occurrence for many athletes. His point was that each athlete’s journey involves handling the complexities of maintaining the right mindset and striking the appropriate balance in their commitment, and this varies from one individual to another.

Therefore, it was also a distinctive scenario for Lewis Hamilton, as he mentioned that even his girlfriend took a secondary position compared to his cars, which he affectionately referred to as his “babies.” To put it simply, the demands of his Formula 1 career significantly contributed to the complexities of Hamilton’s personal life, particularly in the context of relationships.