Max Verstappen Pockets $70 Million in 2023 Beating Lewis Hamilton in the List of Highest Earners

F1 drivers are some of the most handsomely paid athletes in the world, earning in millions as they regularly put their lives on the line. As per Forbes, Max Verstappen not only took the championship title this year, but was also the highest paid driver in 2023, with an earning of $70 Million.

After completing the most dominant F1 season in history with 19 race wins, Verstappen managed to beat out Lewis Hamilton by a sum of $15 million in terms of earnings. The Briton was runners up for the second year in a row, reportedly earning a sum of $55 million.

The Mercedes star has spent almost a decade at the very top of the Forbes’ annual athletes earning list, being the highest paid F1 driver. However, he was overtaken by Verstappen in 2022 and the Dutchman had continued his dominance both on track as well as the earning rankings.

The more interesting part is that as per Forbes, Hamilton had a higher salary than Max Verstappen. The Briton was paid $55 million as his base salary while Verstappen was paid $45 millions. However, the multiple race wins and the championship meant that the Red Bull star rakes in $25 million in bonuses taking the total upto $70 million.

In comparison to Verstappen, teammate Sergio Perez was extremely mediocre when it came to performing on track. The same has been reflected in his earnings as well as he earned a sum total of $26 million in 2023. This was however, higher than most drivers and he claimed fourth place in the highest earner’s list.

Fernando Alonso takes the final podium place in the list

Another notable entry on the list was Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso, who claimed third place with an estimated earning of $34 million. After joining the British team, the Spaniard has been beyond brilliant, claiming 8 podium places and finishing P4 in the driver’s championship.

Before the likes of Verstappen and Hamilton took over the list from 2014, it was Alonso who had been the top earning driver in 2013 with an earning of $30 million. In 2023, the 2x World Champion was paid a handsome amount of $24 million as his salary and another $10 million as bonus.

Max Verstappen’s income is expected to earn even more in 2024 as his five year contract extension with Red Bull comes into play. Therefore, it is quite evident that the Dutchman will spend at least another season at the top of the highest earner’s list.