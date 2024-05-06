Camila Cabello in Awe of Lewis Hamilton as She Fails to Fathom How Mercedes Star Excels in His Craft

Lewis Hamilton has never been short of fan-following, even among celebrities. At the Miami GP, he added another to his list. Camila Cabello, who has 65 million followers on Instagram is head over heels with her appreciation for the seven-time World Champion.

Ahead of the Miami GP, Hamilton took Cabello out for a hot lap around the track. Needless to say, the 27-year-old was in awe of the skill he put on display.

During the grid walk before the race, Martin Brundle got a hold of the singer and asked her about her experience, driving with Lewis Hamilton. She said,

“My insides were upside down, and he goes 100 miles per hour faster [in an F1 race] than he drove me this morning. So I don’t know how he does it!”

One of the veterans of the sport, Hamilton has built his physicality around the requirements of an F1 driver. This includes the ability to tackle high G-forces for long durations.

For the untrained, these same G-forces can prove to be too much to handle. Cabello, who was the passenger in a Mercedes supercar on Sunday, certainly got the negative taste of it. But to her credit, she recognizes how tough it must be for Hamilton, who drives an F1 car, to go as fast as he does and still be so successful.

What Cabello’s presence on the track really brings, however, is more eyeballs on F1. Celebrities of her stature are catalysts in bringing in more spectators, helping the sport expand. She was a guest in the Mercedes garage on Sunday, a day after Ferrari hosted her.

Lewis Hamilton ropes in Camila Cabello for a special collab

Ahead of the Miami GP weekend, Lewis Hamilton announced the launch of his latest collaboration with NASA, as part of his ‘Interstellar’ collection on +44.

Special items on the website included bomber jackets, t-shirts, hoodies, and even water bottles.

+44 opened up a pop-shop in Miami to cater to Hamilton’s fans. The biggest crowd-puller, however, was kept for the final day of the race weekend. Hamilton and Cabello posted identical stories with pictures of them sporting the same reversible jackets, albeit with different sides.

It came as a surprise for those who thought Cabello to be a Charles Leclerc fan. A guest of Ferrari’s on Sunday, Cabello watched the action unfold from the Italian stable’s garage.

Later, she also posted a TikTok, featuring herself with a voiceover of the famous child screaming the Monegasque’s name. When she met Leclerc later, he admitted to having seen the video.