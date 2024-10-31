mobile app bar

Max Verstappen Praises Franco Colapinto’s Talent Amid Contract Uncertainty

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

In the build-up to the 2024 São Paulo GP, Max Verstappen had some high praise for F1 rookie Franco Colapinto. The Argentine has quickly established himself as one of the brightest stars of motor racing with his short stint with Williams so far.

Colapinto has also been linked to a Red Bull seat — either with the main team or RB. When quizzed about the same, Verstappen explained why he believes Colapinto could be a good fit for the squad.

Verstappen was quoted on X (formerly Twitter) as saying, “I mean, whatever he decides or whatever his management decides to do, does he deserve a place on the grid? I think so, with what he has shown so far. But it is not easy to find a place at the moment.”

Colapinto has arguably been the breakout star of this year, scoring five points for a struggling Williams team so far. His performances have been so impressive that he has even put his highly-rated teammate Alex Albon in a tricky position on track.

That said, with Carlos Sainz’s imminent arrival to the Grove-based team next season, the Argentine racing ace does not have a realistic shot at a race seat on the 2025 grid.

Why can’t Colapinto find a seat for 2025?

The 2025 driver lineups for all the teams are pretty much finalized. Williams cannot accommodate Colapinto, given their own driver situation — with both Sainz and Albon confirmed to drive for the Grove-based team next season.

However, there is just one seat yet to be confirmed. The Sauber / Audi team is still looking for a teammate for Nico Hulkenberg. Colapinto has been dropped firmly into the conversation but one contractual aspect might deter new Audi COO Mattia Binotto from signing the Argentine on.

Although Binotto is reportedly very keen on availing the services of Colapinto, he does not want the Argentine to be attached in any way whatsoever to Williams once he joins the team. If Williams aren’t willing to release him, the Hinwil-based squad might look to retain Valtteri Bottas for at least one more year.

