mobile app bar

Tom Clarkson Claims Audi Might Axe Valtteri Bottas, but There Is a Catch

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Valtteri Bottas Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber, Finland, 77 , USA, Formula 1 World Championship, United States of America Grand Prix, Circuit of the Americas Austin, Media Day

Valtteri Bottas Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber, Finland, 77 , USA, Formula 1 World Championship, United States of America Grand Prix, Circuit of the Americas Austin, Media Day | Credits: IMAGO / Eibner

Audi’s arrival on the 2026 F1 grid has been wrapped in anticipation. And while the competitiveness of the German outfit is still a question mark, so is their finalized driver lineup. Nico Hulkenberg will drive for the team from 2025 onwards but the search for his teammate is still ongoing.

Discussing the possibilities for the likes of Valtteri Bottas — who currently drives for Sauber/Audi, Tom Clarkson said on the F1 Nation Podcast, “I don’t know what your sources are telling you, but I’m being told that Sauber are going to go youth over experience.”

This suggests that Bottas is not in the plans of new Audi COO Mattia Binotto. Rather, the Hinwil-based squad is looking at other options such as Williams’ Franco Colapinto and F2 star, Gabriel Bortoleto.

That said, Clarkson explained that this isn’t as straightforward as it looks. Bottas still might get the nod for 2025 if Colapinto and Bortoleto aren’t exclusively handed over to the team. While the team wants to invest in youth they don’t want either Colapinto or Bortoleto on a loan from Williams and McLaren, respectively.

Given how well the duo have performed this season, it would not be a surprise if their own teams have a certain buy-back clause attached to their contracts. Colapinto has turned out to be a solid driver for Williams this season whilst Bortoleto is locked in an intense battle for the F2 title this year with Red Bull junior, Isack Hadjar.

Franco Colapinto can beat Alex Albon at Williams in 2024

Colapinto has already done what Logan Sargeant couldn’t consistently in his one-and-a-half-year stint with the Grove-based team — score points. The Argentine sits 18th in the standings with five points to his name and only four races under his belt.

This means, realistically, he can beat his teammate, Alex Albon in the drivers’ championship this year with only a seven-point deficit. Albon, who has impressed for Williams since his return to the sport in 2022, has been facing a drought of points so far.

On the other hand, Colapinto looks more at home in the FW46 than his British-Thai teammate. This could also play into the intra-team driver dynamic between Albon and incoming Carlos Sainz next year. So, it is imperative for the #23 driver to pull his socks up and ensure he gets the better of Colapinto till the end of the season.

Post Edited By:Aishwary Gaonkar

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Share this article

Don’t miss these