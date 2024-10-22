Tom Clarkson Claims Audi Might Axe Valtteri Bottas, but There Is a Catch

Audi’s arrival on the 2026 F1 grid has been wrapped in anticipation. And while the competitiveness of the German outfit is still a question mark, so is their finalized driver lineup. Nico Hulkenberg will drive for the team from 2025 onwards but the search for his teammate is still ongoing.

Discussing the possibilities for the likes of Valtteri Bottas — who currently drives for Sauber/Audi, Tom Clarkson said on the F1 Nation Podcast, “I don’t know what your sources are telling you, but I’m being told that Sauber are going to go youth over experience.”

Why hasn’t Sauber/Audi committed to Valtteri Bottas for 2025? Edd Straw reports Bottas is keen but Audi is mulling taking younger options – and what it needs to offer rivals to get them. More info: https://t.co/JlSbzNasZ9 pic.twitter.com/oJDJzkDP0f — The Race (@wearetherace) October 20, 2024

This suggests that Bottas is not in the plans of new Audi COO Mattia Binotto. Rather, the Hinwil-based squad is looking at other options such as Williams’ Franco Colapinto and F2 star, Gabriel Bortoleto.

That said, Clarkson explained that this isn’t as straightforward as it looks. Bottas still might get the nod for 2025 if Colapinto and Bortoleto aren’t exclusively handed over to the team. While the team wants to invest in youth they don’t want either Colapinto or Bortoleto on a loan from Williams and McLaren, respectively.

Given how well the duo have performed this season, it would not be a surprise if their own teams have a certain buy-back clause attached to their contracts. Colapinto has turned out to be a solid driver for Williams this season whilst Bortoleto is locked in an intense battle for the F2 title this year with Red Bull junior, Isack Hadjar.

Franco Colapinto can beat Alex Albon at Williams in 2024

Colapinto has already done what Logan Sargeant couldn’t consistently in his one-and-a-half-year stint with the Grove-based team — score points. The Argentine sits 18th in the standings with five points to his name and only four races under his belt.

This means, realistically, he can beat his teammate, Alex Albon in the drivers’ championship this year with only a seven-point deficit. Albon, who has impressed for Williams since his return to the sport in 2022, has been facing a drought of points so far.

On the other hand, Colapinto looks more at home in the FW46 than his British-Thai teammate. This could also play into the intra-team driver dynamic between Albon and incoming Carlos Sainz next year. So, it is imperative for the #23 driver to pull his socks up and ensure he gets the better of Colapinto till the end of the season.