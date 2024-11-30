Max Verstappen Prefers Rallying with His Father Over Disappointing Qatar Sprint

Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen (1) of Team Netherlands 4 time world champion talks about his championship win in Las Vegas and his future with Red Bull in 2025 after the Formula 1 Heineken Sliver Las Vegas Grand Prix Credits: IMAGO / Newscom World

Max Verstappen has entered uncharted territories this season, much to his own surprise. Although he won his fourth consecutive championship last weekend at Las Vegas, he did not win it in the fashion he would have wanted to — finishing P5 at the chequered flag.

The 2024 Qatar GP Sprint Race was once again one of those days when Verstappen struggled. Rather, it was a clear indication of just how far Red Bull have fallen down the pecking order this season.

Speaking to the media after the event, the 27-year-old revealed he’d have much rather gone rallying with his father than do the Sprint event. “I think I should have participated with my father in Spa. Then we would have had a more chance, I think,” he said.

Verstappen was referring to the lack of grip he had to endure at the Lusail International Circuit. He joked since it was more like going rallying than Formula 1 racing, he would have rather competed with his father, Jos Verstappen, at the rally event in Belgium.

#QatarGP Sprint vs Quali Improvement:

Some very impressive work from Redbull and Verstappen to find 3 tenths on Merc and half a second on Mclaren in quali trim, with setup changes between the Sprint and Qualifying. Highlights how sensitive this era of cars is to small changes!! pic.twitter.com/dEEwI61sW5 — Formula StatAnalysis (@FStatanalysis) November 30, 2024

Verstappen has been pretty handy in Sprint Races this season — and even historically since this format was introduced in 2021. That said, with only two Grands Prix left to leave an impression, the Dutchman needs to keep performing for his team despite having wrapped the Drivers’ Championship in his favor.

Red Bull could still finish P2

Despite Sergio Perez’s lack of performance this season, Red Bull sit third in the Constructors’ Championship. While they may not have a realistic chance of fighting for the Constructors’ title with just two races remaining, with Verstappen on their side, they can still salvage P2 from Ferrari.

The SF-24, which looked very strong after the summer break, has slowly started to lose performance again against the McLarens. With Red Bull just 37 points behind Ferrari in the standings, Verstappen’s pole position for the Grand Prix could make all the difference.

If Perez can play his part in the Grand Prix as well, the Milton-Keynes-based outfit will have a good chance of reducing the gap to Ferrari going into the season finale in Abu Dhabi.