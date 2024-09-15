Max Verstappen Pushes the Netflix Mic Out of The Way Ahead of Azerbaijan GP

Ever since the first season of the popular Netflix show ‘Drive To Survive’ (DTS) aired, Max Verstappen has been boycotting it. The Dutchman has cited problems with the ‘dramatization’ of elements within the show, while also not liking the way it portrays him. Keeping in line with his approach, the defending world champion was quick to shove away a Netflix mic that was trying to capture what he was talking about.

Standing with fellow drivers ahead of the Azerbaijan GP, Verstappen noticed a mic hovering over his head. As soon as he realized that the camera belonged to the Netflix crew, the #1 driver reached up and shoved it away. The drivers standing with him couldn’t help but laugh but tried their best to play it off.

Notably, Verstappen’s dislike for the show has also been mirrored by some more people involved with the sport. Earlier this year, Sebastian Vettel also criticized the show for being a bit too unrealistic with its portrayal.

not max pushing away the netflix mic when they were out there gossiping pic.twitter.com/pvF3i4Ghij — clara (@leclercsletters) September 15, 2024

One of Verstappen’s primary issues with the popular series has been the way it conducts the interviews. Sitting in a dark room and answering questions isn’t something the Dutchman is a fan of. Thus, he rarely features in the series. However, he has had a change of heart in recent times.

The fifth season of the famous show saw Verstappen feature on the series, with fans seeking answers behind the decision. Understanding the importance of DTS‘ role in popularizing F1, Verstappen knew he had to feature on the show, given he was the sport’s defending champion.

But featuring on the show wasn’t a straightforward decision. Verstappen first had a chat with the show’s managers and laid down a non-negotiable clause. He wanted to appear exactly the way he was, without any added fiction. Hoping the show’s producers understood his point, the Red Bull driver carried on.