Lewis Hamilton Had Already Persuaded Ferrari Boss to Work on Diversity and Inclusion

In his 17 years in Formula 1, Lewis Hamilton has championed the cause for diversity and inclusion. The 7-time champion is not afraid to take his team and even F1’s management to task to further the initiative. Currently, he is in the final year of his contract with Mercedes before making his impending move to Ferrari. Before he does that, Hamilton has already set the tone for his social cause at Maranello, which leaves a lot to be desired.

Advertisement

As per Reuters, Hamilton revealed, “Ferrari, they have a lot of work to do so I’ve already made that a priority in speaking with (chairman) John (Elkann) and they are super-excited to get on and work on it also.”

Amid ongoing Black History Month, the Mercedes driver also contacted F1 boss Stefano Domenicali. In his conversation, Hamilton highlighted the areas the sport’s management needed to work on to create an environment more conducive to racial and gender inclusivity.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/fiagirly/status/1761010037839868362?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

John Elkann has shown his readiness to work for the cause. While the terms of Hamilton’s contract with Ferrari are not public, reports suggest a healthy influx of cash for Hamilton’s initiatives is on its way. Those include Mission 44, which could get $400 million in the form of a trust fund that Ferrari will set up. This amount is over and above what Hamilton will personally earn in the form of his annual salary.

Known for his outspoken demeanor for the cause, Hamilton is leaving no stone unturned for the mission. The 39-year-old returned to the paddock for the third and final day of testing in Bahrain. Making a bold statement through fashion, Hamilton paid tribute to inspirational icons to honor Black History Month.

Lewis Hamilton remembers Muhammad Ali, MLK, and Malcolm X

Hamilton’s fashion choices in his paddock appearances often shed a spotlight on him. Well aware of the power of his outfits, the F1 sensation used it to make a strong statement.

On the third day of pre-season testing, Hamilton sported a shirt with a print that featured three black icons. Those were boxing legend and Hamilton’s biggest inspiration, Muhammad Ali, and civil rights movement leaders Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X.

Advertisement

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C3rt1hIv8X1/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

The rest of Hamilton’s ensemble featured IWC’s Big Pilot AMG G63 watch, which costs a whopping $33,400. He also wore Jacques Marie Mage’s dapper $870 Walker sunglasses. The final item to complete the look was the pair of 6-inch tanned Timberlands, which cost a reasonable $198.