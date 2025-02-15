“Privileged to Have Such a Jewel”: Esteban Ocon Gets $347,000 ‘Company Car’ Thanks to Haas-Ferrari Partnership

FEBRUARY 11: Esteban Ocon pictured as MoneyGram Haas F1 drivers, Ollie Bearman and Esteban Ocon visit the Empire State Building during their visit to New York City | Credits: IMAGO / MediaPunch

Esteban Ocon has debuted on YouTube in style with a detailed feature video about the cars he possesses. While the Frenchman showcased some of his beloved cars, which also included his race-winning Alpine F1 machinery, the most prestigious automobile in Ocon’s garage was a ‘company car’.

No, it isn’t an Alpine, but in fact a Ferrari. As confusing as it may seem, Ocon’s move to Haas has indirectly associated him with the Italian brand. The 2025 Haas driver has got his hands on a Ferrari 296 GTB and apparently, this is Ocon’s first car from the Prancing Horse.

“It’s a dream coming true for me to get such a car. And yeah, it is very special, the 28-year-old said in his YouTube video. The 296 GTB, worth approximately $347,000, houses a V6 turbo-hybrid engine in its back, similar to what current F1 cars have. Ocon highlighted how the 296 GTB can produce around 820 to 830 hp, quite close to the output in F1.

The French driver gave a detailed tour of the car, as it was one of the most precious cars he ever possessed. In fact, when he uncovered the Ferrari beast, he carefully folded the cover to hand it over to presumably his friend. “Privileged and lucky to have such a jewel that you can drive,” Ocon stated.

The Haas driver discussed having the Assetto Fiorano package of 296 GTB, which means that his car has a lot of F1 technology. Besides the turbo-hybrid engine, Ocon’s Ferrari has carbon trim along the base of the car with aero components near the front and the rear as well.

The car also has carbon brakes and a rear flap which rises during hard braking. The rear wing design is another nod to an F1 car’s build, which has been a trend in many Ferrari supercars.

Ocon’s paranoia with Ferrari 296 GTB

Ocon also summarized the different driving modes that the 296 GTB has, which further underscore the car’s F1 foundations. Firstly, he highlighted the electric ‘E-drive’ mode and the Hybrid mode.

There is also a ‘Performance’ mode, which draws 50-50 power output from the electric drivetrain and the internal combustion engine of the 296 GTB to optimize performance. In this mode, the battery won’t discharge or recharge as such.

The Frenchman also stated how there is a ‘Qualifying’ mode, which gives the maximum output of the car, just like an F1 car during qualifying sessions. However, Ocon may not drive his 296 GTB in that mode often, as he stated it was a “company car” and moreover, he is quite paranoid about the car’s paint job getting ruined.

“I feel even guilty sometimes to drive it because you get like stone chips,” he said. Ocon inherits this trait of wanting to maintain his cars from his father, who has his own garage.

The Frenchman may have seen his father take very good care of the automobiles in their garage and even restore some old cars. So, maintaining a jewel like the Ferrari 296 GTB in its pristine condition would be Ocon’s primary goal.