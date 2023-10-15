Max Verstappen Ready to Write a Hefty Check to John Elkann Should the Ferrari Man Reach Out to Him Over Unique Request

Max Verstappen recently clinched his third championship trophy, and his last two years of dominance have resulted in a $60 million contract with Red Bull. Given this, there may be nothing Max Verstappen cannot acquire. However, despite possessing everything, the three-time champion wants to strike a deal with Ferrari owner John Elkann on a specific Michael Schumacher-related subject.

Max Verstappen, the current F1 champion, is the son of former F1 driver Jos Verstappen. Verstappen Jr has known Schumacher since he was a young child, as his dad has been a teammate to the great F1 driver.

Interestingly, Verstappen, as a young kid, never considered the 54-year-old to be an all-time great, instead referring to him as his “uncle.” In one of his interviews with F1 Insider.com, he also addressed this special relationship, saying that when he was three or four years old, he only knew Michael Schumacher as Uncle Michael, who was nice and a big family man, and not as a “record world champion.”

What Michael Schumacher thing does Max Verstappen want from John Elkann?

Max Verstappen has always been a speed maniac, as evidenced by his performance on the racetrack. His success over the years has earned him the top spot on the list of highest-paid drivers this year. With a net worth of $210 million, it’s fascinating to learn about the man’s luxury desires. As per a widespread tweet thread on Twitter, Verstappen was questioned about several cars he would like to have in his dream garage. To this, the three-time champion responded in such a way that he intended to address Ferrari’s owner.

The host asked, ” Which cars would you put in your ‘dream garage’?” To which the 3-time champion said, “All of my title-winning RBs.” He did, however, add that he wanted Schumacher’s F2004 title-winning car. The F2004 extended Ferrari’s run of success that began in 1999, with Michael Schumacher earning his seventh and final world driver’s title in the same car. While adding, the Dutchman said. “And Schumacher’s Ferrari F2004, an incredible car. But I wouldn’t know how to buy it. This is a call to John Elkann, I hope you’re reading this interview and you can tell me.”

The F2004, like many other Michael Schuhmacher artifacts, is one of the most sought-after antiques related to the legendary driver. For the priceless vehicle, even the modern great is willing to make room in his dream garage even if it costs an enormous amount of money. However, in order to purchase that, the Ferrari team owner, John Elkann must first lay out the way to the three-time champion.

Michael Schumacher’s memorabilia soars into the millions

Michael Schumacher was the most prominent figure in Formula One in the 2000s. By bringing championship trophies to Ferrari, he destroyed the dominance of teams such as Williams and McLaren. The F-2000, one of the historic cars that celebrated his maiden victory with Ferrari, was recently auctioned off at RM Sotheby’s and was predicted to fetch more than $9.5 million. This isn’t the only car associated with Schumacher’s championship years that commands exorbitant prices. The Ferrari F-2003, for instance, fetched $14.9 million in Geneva last year, while the F2001 fetched $7.5 million.

Furthermore, Schumacher’s first F1 car, the Jordan 191, was sold for $1.43 million. These high prices reflect the enduring importance and significance associated with the cars piloted by the legendary Michael Schumacher throughout his Formula One career. Schumacher will always be one of the most influential individuals in F1. According to blid.de. not just his car but also his champagne bottles and championship trophies were sold for a whopping $2,600,000,