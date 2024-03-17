mobile app bar

Ferrari’s Senior Engineer Explains the Team Will Know Its Full Potential at the Japanese GP

Sabyasachi Biswas
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Ferrari’s Senior Engineer Explains the Team Will Know Its Full Potential at the Japanese GP

Credits: IMAGO HochZwei

Although Red Bull were undoubtedly the favorites heading into the 2024 season as well, the Ferrari team had hoped that they would have managed to close down the gap to the Milton Keynes-based outfit as much as possible. While the Italian outfit definitely does seem like the second-fastest team on the grid at the moment, they are still way behind Red Bull after taking into account the results of the first two races of the campaign. However, Ferrari engineer Jock Clear believes that his side will only know their full potential at the upcoming Japanese Grand Prix.

The British engineer said in a report published by FormulaPassion, “Given the way this year’s calendar is structured, I think that after four races we will have a fairly precise idea. Suzuka is indeed an exceptional circuit to test a car. There, on that type of circuit, we will discover many things.”

A crucial thing that Ferrari is likely to understand at the Suzuka track is how well the SF-24 can manage the tires. Since the Japanese GP is not kind to the tires because of the unforgiving asphalt, they will really be able to test the same.

Before the Japanese GP, it was the Spanish GP that provided insight for the teams about where they stood. However, since F1 has moved the race at the Circuit de Catalunya to mid-June, teams are now looking to get most of their insights at Suzuka in April.

Jock Clear believes Ferrari have made “positive changes

In 2023, Scuderia Ferrari finished their season in P3, compared to 2022’s P2. After last year’s disappointing performance with the SF-23, Ferrari confirmed that they made significant improvements to their 2024 challenger.

Speaking about it, Jock Clear revealed, “The SF-24 is better in downforce, power, lightness and handling. Regarding this last aspect, it was a big step forward made in the winter. Both drivers are much more comfortable with the car and its greater predictability.”

However, Clear is also afraid about how the car would react to certain situations such as under dirty air or harsh wind conditions. Therefore, the upcoming Japanese Grand Prix could be a crucial race for Ferrari to evaluate their position in the pecking order.

Post Edited By:Vidit Dhawan

About the author

Sabyasachi Biswas

Sabyasachi Biswas

linkedin-icon

Sabyasachi Biswas is an F1 journalist at The SportsRush. With over one and a half decades of love for the sport and five years of experience in the field, he dreams to be a regular at the paddock when the lights go out. A Red Bull fan and F1 fan in general over the years, he enjoyed watching Felipe Massa, Sebastian Vettel, and Max Verstappen dominate the track. Apart from F1, he's also a big-time Madridista and Federer fanatic. He was a sub-junior level footballer, won inter-district quizzes and debate competitions back in school. A travel freak throughout, he tries different cuisines and learns new cultures whenever he's away from the keyboard.

Read more from Sabyasachi Biswas

Share this article

Don’t miss these