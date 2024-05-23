mobile app bar

Prince of Monaco Tips Charles Leclerc to Become an F1 World Champion “If He Has the Right Car”

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Prince of Monaco Tips Charles Leclerc to Become an F1 World Champion “If He Has the Right Car”

Credits: IMAGO / NurPhoto

Charles Leclerc has been one of the brightest prospects in F1 since his debut in 2018. Driving for Ferrari, the Monegasque is tipped to be a future world champion. On the eve of the 2024 Monaco GP, the Prince of Monaco, Albert II, has supported that narrative but has revealed one important caveat.

Speaking to David Coulthard and Eddie Jordan on the Formula for Success podcast, Albert II sang high praises for the #16 driver. Speaking about his mentality and personality, he expressed that Monaco wants to see the Ferrari man not only win his home Grand Prix but also the coveted F1 world title someday.

Despite Leclerc‘s lightning pace on track, he’s had his fair share of bad luck. Team errors and unforced driver errors have prevented him from winning a world championship. But Albert II believes, “His [Leclerc’s] time will come if he has the right car of course, and if he has the right team around him.”

The Monegasque has indeed had several difficult outings on the streets of the Principality. His first two attempts ended in DNFs, and in 2021 he did not even start the race. To this day, Charles Leclerc has not stood on the podium at the Monaco GP.

That said, this year brings a sense of optimism among the fans. The SF24 has been a quick car this season. Moreover, the advantage that Red Bull has had over its rivals in the ground-effects era of the sport has seemingly been obliterated by the likes of Ferrari and McLaren.

Can Charles Leclerc win the title this year?

Ferrari have been closer to Red Bull this year than they have ever been since 2022. Carlos Sainz even grabbed Ferrari’s first win of the season at the Australian GP. The last race weekend, at Imola, saw Ferrari bring their first upgrade package of the season.

It seemed to produce immediate results as Leclerc finished only eight seconds behind the leading pack of Max Verstappen and McLaren’s Lando Norris. Even Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko remarked how the SF24 was actually a better package than the RB20 at Imola despite Verstappen winning the race.

The Austrian has also backed Leclerc to be setting the pace on the streets of Monte Carlo. Speaking to Motorsport.com, he said, “For qualifying he [Leclerc] is the favorite for me, yes, and qualifying is more than half the battle here.”

After his P3 finish in Imola, Leclerc has also jumped Sergio Perez to P2 in the Drivers’ Standings. This could be the Monegasque’s best chance to fight for the title during the current ground-effect regulations of the sport.

Post Edited By:Vidit Dhawan

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Read more from Anirban Aly Mandal

Share this article

Don’t miss these