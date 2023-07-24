Max Verstappen Reasons Why Red Bull’s 12 Successive Wins Record Is Tougher Than McLaren’s 35-Year-Old Record

Red Bull have had an outstanding start to the 2023 season as they have won all 11 races this year. And with them also having won the last race of the 2022 season, they have now clinched a new record by winning a staggering 12 consecutive races. McLaren previously held the record back in 1988 when Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost won 11 races in a row. And now with Red Bull breaking the record this season, Max Verstappen explained why their milestone is arguably more difficult than that of McLaren’s 35-year-old record.

Moreover, it is not just Red Bull that have been dominant, but Verstappen himself. The Dutchman seems to have carried the team by winning nine of the races this season, with his Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez winning just the other two. And with Verstappen being in the form of his life, he explained how he hopes that Red Bull can extend this record even further in the upcoming races.

After stating the same, he also praised McLaren for their record and explained how it would have been extremely difficult for them to register the same considering the number of retirements that were there at the time. Despite him believing that McLaren’s record would have also been very difficult to achieve, he yet believes that Red Bull’s milestone is more difficult because of how competitive the sport is now.

Max Verstappen explains why he is very “proud” of Red Bull’s acheivement

Following yet another impressive victory at the Hungarian Grand Prix, Max Verstappen credited his strong start as one of the main reasons for his success. He believes that everything went “perfect” after he took the lead in turn one from Lewis Hamilton.

After stating the same, the Dutchman was asked in his post-race interview to comment upon the staggering record that Red Bull broke this weekend at the Hungarian GP. When asked about the same, he replied, “Yeah, it is something we can be very proud of as a team“.

He then added, “I think also over the years nowadays it is probably even harder to achieve because the gap between the teams is even smaller back to when it was in the 80s“. He then ended his remarks by stating that nonetheless both records are very impressive in their own ways. And considering how dominant Verstappen has been this season, he could easily break even more records.

Verstappen will now hope to beat Vettel’s record of most wins in a row

Max Verstappen is currently tied on second for the most consecutive wins as a driver (7). And he is just two victories away from matching Sebastian Vettel’s 2013 record of nine consecutive wins.

If Verstappen is to match Vettel’s record, he will need to win the next two races in SPA and his home race of Zandvoort. And if he does manage to win them, he will have the opportunity to hold the record to himself if he ends up winning the Italian Grand Prix on September 3.

And that is not it, as many believe that Red Bull can register a perhaps unbreakable record by going unbeaten this season. While that is still a very tall order since that would mean that the Milton Keynes outfit needs to win 12 more races, there is still every possibility that they could win most of them considering how dominant they have been.