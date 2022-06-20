F1

“I will help Charles Leclerc and Ferrari in every race”- Carlos Sainz accepts Valtteri Bottas role to help teammate win World Championship in Ferrari

"I will help Charles Leclerc and Ferrari in every race"- Carlos Sainz accepts Valtteri Bottas role to help teammate win World Championship in Ferrari
Somin Bhattacharjee

Hailing from the sports loving city of Kolkata, the same has played a huge role in my life both on and off the field. Aspiring to work in this industry for the rest of my life.

Previous Article
"What is Mick Schumacher doing?"– Watch Haas superstar being an imposter in Mercedes garage; Toto Wolff reacts awkwardly
Next Article
“Steph Curry might have 4 rings, but Isiah Thomas tamed Michael Jordan and co. & exposed Magic Johnson’s Lakers”: When the Pistons legend had a phenomenal 1988 playoffs run
F1 Latest News
"I will help Charles Leclerc and Ferrari in every race"- Carlos Sainz accepts Valtteri Bottas role to help teammate win World Championship in Ferrari
“I will help Charles Leclerc and Ferrari in every race”- Carlos Sainz accepts Valtteri Bottas role to help teammate win World Championship in Ferrari

Carlos Sainz has vowed to help Ferrari and his teammate Charles Leclerc throughout the course…