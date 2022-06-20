“I will help Charles Leclerc and Ferrari in every race”- Carlos Sainz accepts Valtteri Bottas role to help teammate win World Championship in Ferrari

Carlos Sainz has vowed to help Ferrari and his teammate Charles Leclerc throughout the course of the season in their bid to win the Title.

In spite of being the most successful F1 team of all time, glory has eluded Ferrari since 2008. It was the last time they won the Constructors’ Title, and Kimi Raikkonen was their last ever Drivers’ Champion, winning the crown in 2007.

Since then, they’ve spent time in Red Bull and Mercedes’ shadow until 2022. This season, the Italian outfit have built a car capable of challenging for the World Title, but after a strong start to the season, reliability issues and poor decision making have cost them huge points. Leclerc, who was once leading the Championship by 46 points is now in P3 trailing leader Max Verstappen by 49.

🇨🇦 Solid race and intense battle to the line. I wanted the win but there are positives to take from Canada. We were the fastest today on track and I felt better in the car. Now we need to build momentum. On to Silverstone! 👉https://t.co/tyGgEQvwVT –#Carlossainz pic.twitter.com/3UjJ92GiP5 — Carlos Sainz (@Carlossainz55) June 19, 2022

Sainz too had a tough few weeks, from which he bounced back in Montreal last Sunday. The Spaniard drove a brilliant race to finish P2 behind Verstappen, and also got the fastest lap of the race. At times it did seem like he would pass the reigning Champion, but he just couldn’t get close enough.

However, his outing in Montreal was good for his confidence, and Sainz recognizes the role he has to play in order to bring both Championships back to Ferrari.

Also read: “After the pitstop it wasn’t ideal anyway”- Charles Leclerc criticizes Ferrari’s pit-stop blunder which cost him valuable time in Canadian GP

Carlos Sainz to approach each race differently after P2 finish in Canada

Sainz’s performance in Canada was lauded by Ferrari and F1 fans altogether. After what has been a tough time for him, he showed incredible nerves to go toe to toe against Verstappen for the last quarter of the race.

However, the Madrid born driver is no longer thinking about fighting for the Title himself. He wants to help his teammate Leclerc, and Ferrari as a whole win both Titles, for which he has to be on top of his game.

Showing the right mentality. Hopefully he can build some momentum now & we can go away with maximum points in Silverstone 👊🏽 — Bamsemanden (@Bamsemanden2) June 20, 2022

“I believe in the title,” he said to Sky Italy. “For me, for Ferrari and also for Charles. My approach is now to go race by race. If this leads me to fight for the title, that’s fine.”

“If I can help Ferrari or Charles, I will, but I want to be fast in every race,” he added.

Leclerc started the Canadian GP from P19, but drove a brilliant recovery race to finish P5. Had it not been for a slow pit-stop, the Monegasque may have earned two more points finishing P4.

Also read: “What is Mick Schumacher doing?”– Watch Haas superstar being an imposter in Mercedes garage; Toto Wolff reacts awkwardly