Max Verstappen Recalled “Trying To Be Nice” F1 Radio Moments With “Beautiful Language”: “Everybody Is Just F*cking It Up”

Known for his fiery exchanges on the radio, Max Verstappen was seen reacting to his old radio messages in a resurfaced video on the internet. The video on Twitter showcased how Verstappen reacted to his radio messages in the studio when they were shown to him later on with “beautiful language”

As per the video from Ziggo Sport, the Dutchman was seen enjoying his encounter with his race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase. While most of them contained expletives, the radio exchanges certainly cracked up the two-time world champion.

That time they made Max react to his radio comments 😂 pic.twitter.com/5WxzxFZdHJ — Lis (@rbrblis) March 27, 2023

The video starts with Verstappen complaining to Lambiase. He said that he should have got the soft tires and then screamed with expletives. But the most fascinating part was when all the drivers were lining up for a timed lap.

Seeing this, the 25-year-old screamed, “They are such **** honestly.” He went on, “Everybody is just lining up, and they are just f*cking it up.” Verstappen continued, “You’re just trying to be nice, but everybody is just f*cking it up.”

As the entire footage comes to an end, the audience shook the studio with claps. Max Verstappen, who reviewed his old moments, suddenly said “that went well” and he concluded with “beautiful language” as per the video.

Verstappen took his revenge on Lance Stroll

Before the final footage came up, there was also footage where the Dutchman was seen talking about taking revenge against Lance Stroll. This was during the Free Practice session of the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix in Silverstone where Stroll marginally managed to keep himself away from the Red Bull driver.

After saving his car, the former Toro Rosso driver decided to show his retribution against the Canadian. As per the footage, GP then asks the Red Bull driver to watch out for Stroll who would start his timed lap.

Hearing this, the defending champion said that he doesn’t care as the then-Racing Point driver f*cked his lap. So said, he is going to do the same to him and Stroll can wait for a further lap.

The Red Bull driver claimed the fastest lap after a radio message in the 2023 Saudi Arabian GP

In a recent development, Verstappen claimed the fastest lap in Jeddah. Thanks to the radio exchanges between him and his race engineer, the Red Bull driver pulled off an insane lap to claim the extra point.

As the race was nearing its end, the 25-year-old asked GP if he can push for the fastest lap. To which the race engineer replied that the team wasn’t concerned about that, fearing an intense heat between drivers.

After this, the two-time world champion boldly replied that he is concerned as he said, “But I am”. With this, he took the immense leap in the last lap to keep his place at the top of the table along with the P2.