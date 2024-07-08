Max Verstappen Refuses to Elaborate on Where Red Bull Will Be at Its Weakest in 2024

Winning a race in F1 is not just dependent on speed. An amalgamation of various factors and a strategic battle determines the winner every race weekend. Keeping that in mind, Max Verstappen kept mum during a driver’s interview when he was asked about Red Bull facing an unavoidable setback later on this campaign.

Ahead of the Austrian GP two weeks ago, Verstappen was asked, “If you have to take a great penalty at some point, going forward, what kind of track would you be looking to do that?”

He responded by saying, “I’m not going to tell you. Makes everyone smarter, so.”

A team takes voluntary grid-penalties in certain races throughout a season when they exceed the allocated units for engine components. It puts them in a weak position for the rest of the weekend, as despite having good pace, they sacrifice on grid position.

Still, this has become a norm because of the increased number of races on the calendar. However, taking a power unit penalty won’t be inconsequential for Red Bull unlike last year, when they could start at the back and still win Grand Prixs.

Now, the competition is fierce. Verstappen and Co. aren’t as dominant and need maximum points every race weekend. So far, he is maintaining that lead at the front of the pack, but things could change soon.

Max Verstappen keeping a safe distance between himself and the chasing pack

Verstappen and Red Bull are by no means the most dominant team on the grid anymore. They’ve lost the advantage with McLaren, Mercedes, and Ferrari all right up there.

At the same time, having three teams chasing him is playing to his advantage. The ones fighting against him at the front are also fighting each other, which allows the 26-year-old to sneak in race wins.

Verstappen is currently 84 points ahead of second-placed Lando Norris in the Drivers’ Championship Standings. And while it is a comfortable gap, if McLaren makes fewer mistakes and maintains its pace, things could get difficult for the Red Bull driver.

Verstappen will also be wary of Mercedes, who after Lewis Hamilton’s win in Silverstone has now won back-to-back races for the first time since 2021.