Oscar Piastri Reveals Why Turn 7 in Miami Is “Very Painful” to F1 Drivers

Oscar Piastri recently appeared on YouTube channel P1 with Matt & Tommy, where he sat down with Matt Gallagher to discuss and design a custom circuit for the F1. During the process, the duo came up with a Miami-like turn which Piastri said is one of the most troublesome turns for the drivers.

Not only Miami has one of the toughest turns in the sports, but also there are a few others. The Eau Rogue-Raidillion in Belgium is one the most notorious turn combinations in F1, which creates heavy G-Force while throwing the drivers out at the top of the hill. Another iconic turn is the Senna S in Brazil, which is invisible to drivers on the starting grid and makes for a tricky slow corner as the race progresses.

Piastri claims Miami’s turn 7 is one of such corners that has drivers exercising extreme caution when it’s their time to tackle it.

Oscar Piastri explains the dangers of turn 7 at Miami International Autodrome

Piastri and Gallagher sat down together to come up with custom-made F1 circuits. During the process, Piastri pointed at a corner on Gallagher’s circuit that reminded him of a “very painful” Miami turn, a claim on which the Australian later shined more light.

“We’ve really tested some physicality. We’ve made it hard for tires, difficult for necks.”

Meanwhile, Piastri came up with a track that would massively benefit McLaren, given how well their cars have been performing on fast corners and straights this season.

Piastri’s track seems tailor-made for McLaren

The Australian driver began his circuit with a sector resembling the Suzuka Sector 1, a track wherein he is still to drive. Sector 2 drew parallels with the second sector of Silverstone. Both these sectors feature quick corners and fast straights, something that has been McLaren’s strongest points this season.

The third sector of Piastri’s circuit was more “freestyle” as the 22-year-old introduced some more fast corners and a quick chicane before completing his circuit with thirty-degree banking. Gallagher, however, came up with a heavy tire-wear circuit featuring six DRS zones. The host was quick to admit he had come up with a track that would only benefit Red Bull.

As the video ends, Matt Gallagher reveals Piastri’s circuit ‘blueprint’ will be up for grabs with a sign by the F1 driver for a random commenter on the video.