Max Verstappen Rejects Negative Reviews and Shares His Take On F1’s Future

The new regulations of 2026 will change F1, as cars are set to become smaller and narrower with active aerodynamics replacing the DRS system. Many are skeptical about these widespread changes, but not Max Verstappen, who holds a neutral stance.

Verstappen doesn’t want to speak out of turn and make early comments on the regulations. He is unsure and admits that the simulations don’t look too positive. But he won’t come to a conclusion until he can see the cars in action.

“When new rules come in, it’s always difficult to predict whether they will have a positive or negative effect,” Verstappen says to Formula1.hu.

Verstappen recalls that he was also unsure about the ground-effect changes in 2022. “I was watching to see if this would be good or bad,” he states. “Fortunately for me, it turned out very well, as the team became competitive, but with the new rules, you really never know.”

Cautious optimism is the route the reigning World Champion is taking and hoping for a favorable outcome come 2026. He did the same in 2022 and went on to dominate F1 for the next two seasons. But that is something Tim Hauraney doesn’t think will happen again.

Red Bull will feel Adrian Newey’s absence in 2026

Earlier this year, Adrian Newey’s departure from Red Bull became official, which was a huge blow for the Austrian stable as he was one of the main reasons behind their success in F1 to date.

Hauraney, from the Nailing the Apex podcast, feels that Newey’s absence will come back to haunt them.

They (Red Bull) would probably feel the effects of not having Adrian working on this iteration of the regulations,” he says. “I would say they probably won’t really feel it until maybe this time next year.”

In addition to Newey leaving, Red Bull’s Sporting Director Jonathan Wheatley will also depart to become Audi’s next Team Principal.

These key departures could turn out to haunt the Milton-Keynes-based outfit, as they remain in danger of losing both the Drivers’ and Constructors’ Championships to its rivals.