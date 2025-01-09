Max Verstappen Releases ‘Simply Lovely’ Wearable Collection

Max Verstappen, racing for the Red Bull Racing team during the 2024 Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix Qatar at the International Circuit in Lusail | Credits: IMAGO / Michael Potts

The catchphrase “Simply Lovely” has become synonymous with Max Verstappen, who often uses it on the team radio to express his happiness after winning a race. Last year, he even trademarked it for commercial purposes—a smart move, especially since Lando Norris began using the same phrase.

When Norris said “Simply Lovely” after defeating Verstappen at Zandvoort, his home race, many speculated whether it was a playful dig. Fortunately for the Dutchman, that was likely the last time Norris used the phrase, as it now legally belongs to Verstappen, who is launching an apparel collection under that brand name.

Verstappen’s brand—Verstappen.com—started featuring a “Simply Lovely” wearable collection in the new year. It featured the 27-year-old wearing some of its t-shirts, hoodies, and sweatshirts, all from the new collection.

All offerings will be available on the Verstappen.com website with t-shirts being priced at $31, hoodies between $72 to 93, and polos at $51. Shorts, scarves, beanies, caps, and socks are also in the store.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Verstappen.com (@verstappencom)

The signs of such a collection were evident from the trademark application, which covered three different classes: one for clothing, and the other two for advertising and education. This wearable collection may just be the first of many ventures by Verstappen under the “Simply Lovely” brand.

Verstappen Seeks to Capitalize on His Popularity

Being at the peak of his popularity, Verstappen launching a new collection makes a lot of sense. He recently clinched his fourth World Championship, offering him a good opportunity to invest and expand his brand, because the next few years could prove to be difficult for him on the track.

There is a chance Verstappen gets dethroned in 2025, with Red Bull’s performance showing signs of faltering last season. While his overall popularity and fan-following may not decline, the hype surrounding him very well could as a result.

However, American businessman and Shark Tank star Mark Cuban doesn’t believe that such moves by athletes make sense. In a podcast conversation with Shannon Sharpe, Cuban stated that athletes should avoid investing money in launching a clothing label, a liquor company, a restaurant, or similar ventures.

He explained that back in the 2000s, signing with music labels was a popular trend among sports stars, but it rarely achieved any major success beyond short-term attention. The same applies to clothing companies, which have become a trend in many sports, not just F1.

Even drivers like Lewis Hamilton, Daniel Ricciardo, and Sergio Perez have their own clothing, liquor, and beverage brands, but none of them have achieved groundbreaking success. It will be interesting to see how Verstappen’s “Simply Lovely” brand fares.