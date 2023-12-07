Max Verstappen Reveals the Moment He Decided to “End Everyone” in Japan Following Wrong Accusations

After Red Bull finally suffered defeat at the 2023 Singapore GP, many attributed their pace deficit as a direct result of the ‘flexi-wing‘ ban mandated by the FIA. However, for the next race in Japan, Max Verstappen had one clear goal: to decimate the entire field.

Advertisement

While talking about the rumors after Singapore, Verstappen narrated, “And then we had certain people saying, ‘Yeah, it’s because of that front wing’. I thought, ‘Just wait'”. From that point onwards, the 26-year-old was out for blood. “So, I said to my engineer and Christian [Horner], ‘In Japan, we are going to end everyone.’,” he added.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/SCUDERIAFEMBOY/status/1732381271295164562?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

After the FIA mandate, ‘flexi‘ wings that gave an aerodynamic advantage outside the scope of the regulations were banned. But Verstappen knew the RB19 better than the rumors that were floating around.

This motivation to obliterate the field that day resulted in him winning the race by an insane margin of 19.3 seconds. But even that irked him as he could not cross the 20+ second barrier.

Verstappen remains adamant that Red Bull have not used the ‘flex-wing‘ concept at all this year. And he proved a point after Japan, too. Since the 2023 Japanese Grand Prix, Verstappen went on to win every single race. As a result, he is tipped to continue this outstanding form in 2024 as well.

Max Verstappen and Red Bull tipped to rule F1 once again in 2024

With all the developmental talks going around, Red Bull have reportedly done yet another splendid job with developing the RB20. Hence, the consensus within the F1 paddock is that Red Bull are going to dominate for yet another year.

However, when it comes to the Milton Keynes outfit, Max Verstappen is deemed the favorite. This is because Sergio Perez suffered a disastrous year this season and struggled to match the Dutchman.

Advertisement

Verstappen ended up beating Perez by a whopping 290-point margin, the highest ever in F1 history. Speaking about Perez’s early season championship-threatening form, Verstappen reminded us that the championship is won over the course of a season, not just a couple of races.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/F1GuyDan/status/1729855229766910181?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

He explained, “Ultimately, to become a champion, you just always have to be very consistent, and you can hardly make any mistakes. That’s ultimately what the championship is won on“.