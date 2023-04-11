Lewis Hamilton Once Shocked the World by Claiming George Russell as His “Pet”

The world celebrates world pet day on April 11th. However, there’s nothing interesting about that. But what’s interesting was Lewis Hamilton’s “pet” tag on George Russell two years ago.

Hamilton once uploaded a photo of him with his famous bulldog, Roscoe. There’s nothing wrong with uploading a photo of one’s pet, however, what went wrong was the tag he put on with the photo.

Happy international pet day pic.twitter.com/YVb7mVPPbA — Stefanie (@fastpitstop) April 11, 2023

The now-deleted Instagram photo had the former Williams driver’s tag on Roscoe’s body. As soon as the Briton understood his mistake, he quickly took down the image. But, the internet never forgets.

As World’s pet day arrived once again in 2023, the same photo resurfaced on the internet again. Much to the shame of the seven-time world champion and the awkwardness of the current Mercedes star Russell.

Fans connected Russell’s Mercedes seat with the tag

As soon as Briton uploaded the photo with the wrong tag, it instantly became viral. While the image instantly became a laughingstock, the F1 fans found a new link to the incident.

The fans argued that in no way did Roscoe and George Russell’s names have any similarity. Then how come Hamilton mistakenly tag the Williams pilot? Is this a hint that the young British driver was supposed to arrive at Brackley in 2022?

Valtteri Bottas and George Russell: * Both started at Williams before moving to Mercedes

* Both got their first win with Mercedes in their 81ˢᵗ grand prix pic.twitter.com/ArOP3uBoar — DJB (@Shmormula1) February 5, 2023

Well, that’s what the fans’ conspiracy theory was. But ultimately, the 25-year-old replaced Valtteri Bottas despite Finn’s decent performances throughout the five seasons. In 2022, Russell drove alongside Roscoe’s human, Lewis Hamilton.

Russell came into the team and beat the Mercedes veteran

In his first-ever season with the Silver Arrows, the young British driver did the unthinkable. He managed to achieve a feat only a few could manage, such as world champions Nico Rosberg and Jenson Button.

Russell beat Hamilton in his inaugural season with the German team. In a year when the seven-time world champion failed to live up to his name massively, the new driver took the chance and utilized it to the maximum.

In the end, the 25-year-old picked up the only Mercedes win and pole position in 2022. And beat the veteran driver by 35 points in the driver’s standings with 275 points as compared to the 38-year-old’s 240.