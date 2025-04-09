mobile app bar

Max Verstappen Points Red Bull’s Weaknesses That Need to Be ‘Improved’ Ahead of ‘Tough Race’ in Bahrain

Tanish Chachra
Published

F1 - JAPANESE GRAND PRIX 2025 VERSTAPPEN Max (ned), Red Bull Racing RB21, portraitpress conference during the Formula 1 Lenovo Japanese Grand Prix 2025

F1 – JAPANESE GRAND PRIX 2025 VERSTAPPEN Max (ned), Red Bull Racing RB21, portraitpress conference during the Formula 1 Lenovo Japanese Grand Prix 2025 | Credits- PsnewZ

Max Verstappen has been candid about Red Bull’s limitations this year. When coming to rivals, McLaren and Mercedes surely look faster. While Ferrari was expected to be better, they appear to have missed their shots in the season’s first three rounds.

Yet, Verstappen’s brilliance is still intact. His performance in Japan displayed that even with this machinery, he can fight for the drivers’ championship at least. But with the next stop being Bahrain, the Dutchman identified some challenges.

“Bahrain is typically somewhere where we have gone well; the track is very technical, and of course, it is under night race conditions, which is a bit different. It is going to be hot, and I think it will be a tough race for us,” said Verstappen.

After dominating the first three seasons of the current regulations, Red Bull appeared to lose their edge by the second half of last year. Verstappen personally has been very critical of the RB21, but ahead of the seeming ‘tough race’, Verstappen claimed tire management is one area his team needs to work. And then also hopes for optimization of the pace.

“There are still things to improve on the car: we are still working on our tyre management and lacking some pace, so we will just need to work hard and constantly push the car to the limit.”

Verstappen is undeniably overachieving with the resources at hand. None of his last teammates have been able to perform near his level, though Yuki Tsunoda could be sidelined as he just joined Red Bull. But the point stands that for Red Bull, Verstappen is the ultimate differential.

But for delivering such masterclass performances, Verstappen demands no accolades.

Verstappen can always deliver more

After the successful win in Japan, Verstappen was reminded of his brilliance. However, the 27-year-old claimed that he is always aware of what he can do in this Red Bull.

“I don’t need to stand here and praise myself to feel good about myself. I know what I can do […] as soon as we can get close to them, I know I’ll make a difference,” said Verstappen to the media after the race.

The statement above should be a bother for the McLaren duo of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri. The reigning world champion side has provided them with yet another car that can beat any side on any given day.

Verstappen himself claimed that if he were driving a McLaren, he wouldn’t be seen. Though McLaren wouldn’t be bothered, as the Papaya team has a considerable lead in the constructors’ championship. But in the drivers’ standings, Verstappen is only a point away from table leader Norris.

About the author

Tanish Chachra

Tanish Chachra

Tanish Chachra is the Motorsport editor at The SportsRush. He saw his first race when F1 visited India in 2011, and since then, his romance with the sport has been seasonal until he took up this role in 2020. Reigniting F1's coverage on this site, Tanish has fallen in love with the sport all over again. He loves Kimi Raikkonen and sees a future world champion in Oscar Piastri. Away from us, he loves to snuggle inside his books.

