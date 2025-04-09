Max Verstappen Points Red Bull’s Weaknesses That Need to Be ‘Improved’ Ahead of ‘Tough Race’ in Bahrain

Max Verstappen has been candid about Red Bull’s limitations this year. When coming to rivals, McLaren and Mercedes surely look faster. While Ferrari was expected to be better, they appear to have missed their shots in the season’s first three rounds.

Yet, Verstappen’s brilliance is still intact. His performance in Japan displayed that even with this machinery, he can fight for the drivers’ championship at least. But with the next stop being Bahrain, the Dutchman identified some challenges.

“Bahrain is typically somewhere where we have gone well; the track is very technical, and of course, it is under night race conditions, which is a bit different. It is going to be hot, and I think it will be a tough race for us,” said Verstappen.

After dominating the first three seasons of the current regulations, Red Bull appeared to lose their edge by the second half of last year. Verstappen personally has been very critical of the RB21, but ahead of the seeming ‘tough race’, Verstappen claimed tire management is one area his team needs to work. And then also hopes for optimization of the pace.

“There are still things to improve on the car: we are still working on our tyre management and lacking some pace, so we will just need to work hard and constantly push the car to the limit.”

Verstappen is undeniably overachieving with the resources at hand. None of his last teammates have been able to perform near his level, though Yuki Tsunoda could be sidelined as he just joined Red Bull. But the point stands that for Red Bull, Verstappen is the ultimate differential.

But for delivering such masterclass performances, Verstappen demands no accolades.

Verstappen can always deliver more

After the successful win in Japan, Verstappen was reminded of his brilliance. However, the 27-year-old claimed that he is always aware of what he can do in this Red Bull.

“I don’t need to stand here and praise myself to feel good about myself. I know what I can do […] as soon as we can get close to them, I know I’ll make a difference,” said Verstappen to the media after the race.

The statement above should be a bother for the McLaren duo of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri. The reigning world champion side has provided them with yet another car that can beat any side on any given day.

Verstappen himself claimed that if he were driving a McLaren, he wouldn’t be seen. Though McLaren wouldn’t be bothered, as the Papaya team has a considerable lead in the constructors’ championship. But in the drivers’ standings, Verstappen is only a point away from table leader Norris.