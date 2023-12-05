Max Verstappen Reveals What Could Kill His Motivation to Race in Near Future

Max Verstappen is on top of the world right now after claiming three back-to-back world championships. The Dutchman was full of motivation as he showed no signs of slowing down while racing in the last few campaigns. However, there could be a situation when he runs out of motivation, and gathering it could be tough.

Speaking about this, Verstappen said to Motorsport Italia, as per Junaid Samodien, “I think it’s more difficult when you’ve been in that [winning] position and then you get to a race where it’s no longer possible, then it’s difficult, or more difficult, to find the motivation. You have to try to understand how to maintain the motivation.”

Verstappen was utterly dominant this year as he won 19 out of 22 races. Apart from this, he also claimed 21 podiums and collected a staggering 575 points. Moreover, he also set a new record of registering ten wins in a row.

That’s not it, as the Red Bull driver also moved to third when it comes to most wins in F1. With 54 victories, he overtook four-time champion Sebastian Vettel on the list. Now, Verstappen is only behind Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher.

Verstappen’s best chance to inch closer to the records of Hamilton and Schumacher would be to register wins in the next couple of seasons as the regulations are relatively stable. The Dutchman has already stated that if he is not winning, he may lose motivation to race. As a result, it is possible that Verstappen may choose to retire soon.

What are Max Verstappen’s plans for the future?

After battling in the midfield for a few seasons, Max Verstappen is now used to success in F1. In the last three campaigns, the 26-year-old claimed 44 wins and is now having the most dominant car underneath him.

As he is so used to success now, going down from here isn’t something Verstappen would be looking for. For instance, if Red Bull fails to nail the regulations in 2026, there are chances that the Dutchman might not continue in the sport for long.

Even though the 26-year-old is tied with Red Bull till the end of the 2028 F1 season, he might take the decision to retire early if the Milton Keynes outfit begins to struggle again. Even if this would mean that Verstappen would let go of a huge amount of money, he perhaps would be willing to do so.

Upon retiring from the sport, the three-time champion has numerous plans ahead. Since he is very serious about Sim Racing, the Dutchman is likely to stick to racing in some form or the other. He already even owns a team called Verstappen.com Racing.