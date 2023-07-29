Max Verstappen Unveils What Gave Him Almost 1 Second Difference Against Charles Leclerc to Snatch the Pole Position

Formula 1 is in Belgium for the 12th round of the 2023 F1 season, and the fastest man is yet again Max Verstappen. The Red Bull driver took the pole in the dying seconds, diminishing Charles Leclerc’s hope. Verstappen being on pole isn’t something new, but around one-second time difference he had against P2 is surely a cause of concern for rivals. However, the Dutch driver revealed that the dry conditions helped him over his competitors to pull out at such a time.

Advertisement

Friday’s qualification at Spa Franchorchamps started in wet conditions. With cars going wide off the track and losing control, Q1 was a total mess. Nevertheless, with every passing minute, the condition improved as the teams began to use the racing line.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/F1/status/1684971702357299200?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

With cars using the racing line, that patch became dry, while the other track parts remained wet. This led to many drivers facing the disadvantage while overtaking for track positions for one last shootout. And this is what the two-time world champion got in his favor.

Max Verstappen reveals how he got almost a second gap in the field

While drivers were jockeying for track positions, some of them had to go to the wet part of the track. For Verstappen, he didn’t have to do this, as he had Alonso in front of him and nobody else. He had a clear air to speed through and pumped out three straight purple sectors there in Q3.

During the post Qualifying press conference, the Red Bull star was asked if he was surprised by the massive gap. Speaking about it, he said, according to F1 TV, “Yes, but I mean honestly, I do know that we have a very good car but I think it’s more just having a bit more luck with the line. If it would have been a full dry qualifying, I think the gap wouldn’t have been like this.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Max33Verstappen/status/1684988760901988353?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Despite claiming the pole position, the 25-year-old will start Sunday’s race from P6. This is because of the new gearbox he has taken for the race, which drags him between the McLarens of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris.

Advertisement

Verstappen is confident of a win despite the disadvantage

Even though Verstappen will be starting the race from a bit of a midfield position, he still believes he can pull off the win from there. Admittedly, the Red Bull driver has multiple records of starting from behind and winning the race.

However, the only obstacle that remains is his teammate Sergio Perez. The Mexican will start from the front row and will try to have redemption by aiming for the win.