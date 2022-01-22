“We’ve shown loyalty; he’s shown loyalty”– Haas boss says Pietro Fittipaldi will race if Ferrari needs Mick Schumacher as a reserve

Haas’s Team Principal Gunther Steiner says Haas will call up Pietro Fittipaldi. Ferrari may call on Mick Schumacher as their reserve driver next season.

The grandson of two-time Formula One champion Emerson Fittipaldi may finally get his chance in top-flight racing. He’s been with Haas since 2018 as a test and reserve driver.

Ferrari has confirmed Mick Schumacher as their reserve driver ahead of the 2022 season. This appointment means reserve and test driver Fittipaldi will get a chance for Haas if Schumacher gets called up.

Steiner commented on Ferrari’s choice, “I’m happy for Mick, and I spoke about it with Mattia.”

After Romain Grosjean’s startling crash, the Brazillian had a chance to drive the Haas two years ago. In which he sufficiently impressed Steiner.

“We never have to forget what he did two years ago when we put him in the race car after Romain; he did a fantastic job. We can’t ask for more. We don’t need to make a big thing about whom to get in — we have shown loyalty, he has shown loyalty, and that is how we work.”

However, the odds are against him. With new regulation changes requiring more rookie participation, it is more likely that Robert Shwartzman gets called up for Ferrari. Yet, the chances are far from none.

Mick Schumacher may be following in his father’s footsteps at Ferrari

Mick has admitted that a Ferrari seat means so much more to him because of his father’s history at the Italian team.

As part of Ferrari’s Drivers Academy, Schumacher has already made steps in achieving the same. However, the German may find it difficult to break through with a strong Ferrari lineup.

“I think the goals are always there. Is it Ferrari, is it somewhere else? I don’t know. “I think, for every driver, it’s at some point the dream to drive a Ferrari. It’s such a prestigious place, and it’s such a prestigious team.”, Schumacher commented.

