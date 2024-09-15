Helmut Marko Insists to “Wait for Singapore” to Know About Daniel Ricciardo and Liam Lawson’s Future

Daniel Ricciardo and Liam Lawson’s F1 future hangs in the balance with only two teams [VCARB and Sauber] left to confirm their 2025 driver lineup. While Ricciardo was being considered for a Red Bull promotion a couple of months ago, the tables have turned and his VCARB seat is in danger with Lawson lurking in the shadows. Amid this, Helmut Marko asks the community to wait until the Singapore GP for an update.

The Red Bull 2025 driver saga has been going on for months. Sergio Perez, Isack Hadjar, Lawson, and Ricciardo are all believed to be in contention for the seats at Red Bull. With Perez and Ricciardo performing at a subpar level, multiple permutations can be made of who will go where.

Q: Did you already make a decision about the 2nd VCARB seat? Helmut: “We have an idea. Wait until Singapore. By then we will have a clear picture.” Q: So next week there will be an announcenemt? Helmut: “There will be clearance of what will happen.” Q: What about Liam Lawson?… pic.twitter.com/56fpIWZDmI — RBR Daily (@RBR_Daily) September 14, 2024

Amid this chaos, Marko was asked about the VCARB seat decision in Baku. He replied, “We have an idea. Wait until Singapore. By then we will have a clear picture.“ Asked if there will be an announcement, he said, “There will be clearance of what will happen.” He was again questioned about Lawson, and Marko firmly stood his ground and replied, “Wait till after Singapore.”

Marko‘s words suggest that by Singapore, Red Bull will be making that internal decision of what the 2025 driver lineup will be. However, there isn’t a guarantee that a public announcement will be made.

However, if Perez fails to deliver in the last eight races, Lawson, or Ricciardo can step in for him. By the looks of it, the Aussie’s F1 career seems to be coming to an end.

Non-Red Bull F1 options for Ricciardo

Red Bull needs to provide Lawson with a seat for the 2025 season as per an exit clause in his contract, or the New Zealander can leave the stable. Marko and Horner wouldn’t want to lose the highly talented Lawson. As a result, Ricciardo is the most likely driver to be sacrificed.

However, another seat is available at the Sauber/Audi project. With Mattia Binotto taking over the control of the driver signings, multiple names such as Valtteri Bottas, Gabriel Bortoleto, Mick Schumacher, and even Sebastian Vettel have popped up.

It’ll be difficult for the Aussie to find himself a place as a contender with so many names already linked to the team. So, it could be a repeat of the 2022-23 silly season for Ricciardo, where he had to stay out on the sidelines.