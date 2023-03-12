Lando Norris Reveals Emotional Gift He Received From Sebastian Vettel During Latter’s Farewell in Abu Dhabi

Star McLaren driver Lando Norris recently took to social media. He revealed to his fans that he received four-time champion Sebastian Vettel’s helmet after the season finale in Abu Dhabi last year.

The Briton also mentioned that Vettel gave him his helmet with an emotional message. Vettel’s helmet meant a lot to Norris as the Abu Dhabi GP marked the last race of the German’s illustrious career.

Since making his debut with Toro Rosso in 2007, Vettel clinched 57 pole positions, won 53 races and finished on the podium on 122 occasions.

Lando Norris reveals Sebastian Vettel gifted him his race-worn helmet

In a viral video on social media, Lando Norris can be seen telling his fans proudly that Sebastian Vettel gifted him his race-worn helmet from the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Vettel also wrote a heartwarming message for Norris on the helmet.

The German explained how happy he was to see the McLaren driver’s progress in F1. Vettel added that he hopes that Norris ‘keeps pushing the limits’ and asked him to keep smiling.

Seb’s helmet message to Lando: “To Lando, crazy to think of our first meeting back then. So happy you’ve found your way, keep pushing the limits and keep your smiles. Seb” I CAN’T 😭❤️ @LandoNorris pic.twitter.com/ySZvYXspmW — Lando Norris Fans (@Norrislandofans) March 11, 2023

In the video, Norris also hilariously stated that the helmet he received from Vettel also smelled like the German race driver. The Briton concluded his remarks by stating that Vettel’s head must be like a ‘peanut’ as the helmet the German used is very small.

Norris’ 2023 campaign begins in disappointing fashion

McLaren had a disastrous start to their 2023 season as they faced issues with both their drivers during the season opener in Bahrain. While Oscar Piastri retired from the race due to an electrical issue with his car, Lando Norris’ race was not much better either.

The Briton not only finished the race last and two laps behind winner Max Verstappen but also pitted six times due to a power unit issue. Speaking of his troubles during the race, Norris hilariously said (as quoted by f1.com), “I think the main thing was good pit stop practice for the mechanics! That was about it.”

