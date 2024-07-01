Max Verstappen Says He’d Rather “Stay Home” Than Be Defeated to Lando Norris for P2 Amidst Controversial Collision

The ending to the 2024 Austrian GP gave birth to a fresh controversy, as Max Verstappen’s aggressive defense on Lando Norris ended the latter’s race. Speaking to a journalist after the Grand Prix, Verstappen shared his thoughts on the matter and admitted that there was no way he would have let Norris pass.

Norris attempted a move on Verstappen on lap 64, which led to a tire puncture for both drivers. While the incident was deemed Verstappen’s fault and the Dutchman did get a 10-second penalty, it didn’t affect him as much as it did Norris. Verstappen finished P5 with 10 points, whereas Norris was forced to retire.

When asked why he didn’t concede the position given the fact that he is the Championship leader, Verstappen said, “I could also stay home. I’m here to win, I’m not here to finish P2.”

Norris, however, remains adamant on his stance. He wants Verstappen to apologize and admit to his mistake, failing which their friendship could take a hit.

Because of the race-ending tussle between Norris and Verstappen, George Russell ended up winning the Austrian GP. He was in P3 and kept his head down to take the lead when the two fell down the order. Norris, meanwhile, was furious, because he thought he could win the race and this incident could give rise to F1’s newest on-track rivalry.

Max Verstappen and Lando Norris are on the verge of brewing an iconic rivalry

Norris and Verstappen share a good friendship. However, an intense title challenge between them could quickly change the dynamics after what happened in Spielberg. As evidenced by the post-race interviews, there is some animosity building between the two, particularly on Norris’ part.

Something interesting to me is how nobody is talking about the second move. He’s pushing Lando onto the grass on purpose. pic.twitter.com/BoZkAgucxq — Gino Morillo Morales (@GMM1702) June 30, 2024

Up next on the calendar is the last race of the first triple-header this season- the British GP in Silverstone. With no real break between races for things to calm down, tensions will likely be at an all-time high between the Red Bull and McLaren drivers.

Fielding perhaps the fastest car on the grid, McLaren will be looking forward to a successful outing in Silverstone. Much like last year, the expectation from the Woking-based outfit is that they will be the team to beat but Red Bull and Verstappen will certainly not make things easy for them.